Kona Gold Beverage, Inc. Announces Launch of New Corporate Website

January 26, 2021 | About: OTCPK:KGKG -4.62% OTCPK:KGKG -4.62%

PR Newswire

MELBOURNE, Fla., Jan. 26, 2021

MELBOURNE, Fla., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kona Gold Beverage, Inc. (OTCQB: KGKG), a holding company focused on product development in the hemp and CBD functional beverage sector, is pleased to announce the launch of its new corporate facing website, konagoldbeverage.com. Kona Gold Beverage's new website is investor focused, providing both current and future shareholders with valuable information along with showcasing the Company's brands. The new website will also serve as a hub with links to the Company's brand specific websites.

"Through the growth of our Company, we identified a need for a central repository of information that provides up-to-date information regarding the Company for current shareholders and individuals looking to invest in Kona Gold Beverage," stated Robert Clark, CEO of Kona Gold Beverage, Inc. "The launch of konagoldbeverage.com fills that need and will be a great resource for investors and those looking to learn more about our Company."

For more information regarding Kona Gold Beverage, please visit: https://konagoldbeverage.com.

About Kona Gold Beverage, Inc.

Kona Gold Beverage, Inc., a Delaware corporation, has created wholly-owned subsidiaries, Kona Gold LLC, HighDrate, LLC, and Gold Leaf Distribution, LLC. Kona Gold, LLC has developed a premium Hemp-Infused Energy Drink line; please visit its website at www.konagoldhemp.com. HighDrate, LLC has developed the beverage industry's first CBD-Infused Energy Water, available in six delicious flavors; please visit its website at www.highdrateme.com. Gold Leaf Distribution, LLC was created to fill the Company's distribution needs in markets that it wants to enter quickly; please visit its website at www.goldleafdist.com. Kona Gold Beverage, Inc. recently acquired S&S Beverage, Inc., which manufactures and distributes LEMIN Superior Lemonade line; please visit its website at www.drinklemin.com. Kona Gold and its family of companies are located on the east coast of Florida in Melbourne and in Greer, South Carolina.

Safe Harbor Statement:

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. The Company cautions that these forward-looking statements are further qualified by other factors including, but not limited to, those set forth in the Company's Registration Statement on Form S-1. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, and various other factors beyond the Company's control. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any statements in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact:
Robert Clark
+1-844-714-2224
[email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kona-gold-beverage-inc-announces-launch-of-new-corporate-website-301215057.html

SOURCE Kona Gold Beverage, Inc.


