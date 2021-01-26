LiveXLive Announces The Launch Of "The Snubbys" - A LiveXLive Original Event Hosted By Comedian Roast-Master Jeff Ross

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveXLive Media (Nasdaq: LIVX) ("LiveXLive"), a global platform for livestream and on-demand audio, video and podcast/vodcast content in music, comedy and pop culture, and owner of PodcastOne , Slacker Radio , React Presents and Custom Personalization Solutions ("CPS"), announced today the launch of a new original franchise show, "The Snubbys" . The event is slated to air on January 31, 2021 at 8 pm ET/ 5 pm PT and will highlight recording artists who had an extraordinary 2020, like The Weeknd and others, including Machine Gun Kelly, Bad Bunny, Selena Gomez and Luke Combs. These artists represent a few great talents who didn't get the recognition they deserved in certain upcoming music awards events.

"Award show season just wouldn't be award show season without the snub"

The inaugural Snubbys will be hosted by comedian and roast-master extraordinaire Jeff Ross. The show will celebrate some awesome artists who through the year deserved meaningful recognition for their popular and critical successes in the music business but for reasons we don't understand were Snubbed! Created to right the numerous pop culture wrongs, 'The Snubbys' will be a humorous show with a tongue in cheek approach, in classic Jeff Ross style. The show will bring fans together to celebrate some of their favorite artists with a light heartedness and fun way.

"Anyone who has spent time in the entertainment industry knows what it is like to be snubbed," stated LiveXLive's President, Dermot McCormack. "So we thought, given that we are in the midst of Awards Season, we wanted to take a cheeky look at the music category and celebrate the artists and moments that were snubbed. Someone had to do it."

LiveXLive's Chief Content Officer, Garrett English, added, "Award show season just wouldn't be award show season without the snub. From the minorly aggrieved to the egregiously neglected, fans won't sit idly by, they decry the injustice - and LiveXLive is here to help. The Snubbys is a humorous look at those whose moments should have been a celebration of the groundswell against inequity and the artists who deserve better."

The inaugural vision of the awards show will intersperse skits and exploration as to why these wrongs may have occurred. In addition, fan commentary and participation will highlight the epic artist snubs. No telling who may show up, but watchers can be guaranteed a night of comedy, cliche and maybe a sense that some wrongs have been righted!

The LiveXLive platform offers livestream concerts, festivals, music news, docu-reality series and interviews as well as on-demand audio and audio playlists and vodcasts/podcasts. In 2020, LiveXLive's library has garnered over 118 million views worldwide. LiveXLive has powered global pay-per-view and livestream hits with some of the world's most renowned talent including Pitbull, Monsta X, Darius Rucker, Kygo, Jimmy Buffett, Zac Brown, Sofi Tukker, Darius Rucker, Hot Chelle Rae, Billy Joel, Bon Jovi, Chris Rock, Idina Menzel, Jennifer Lopez, Sullivan King, and Champagne Drip.

