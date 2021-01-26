>
PRNewswire
Articles 

OUTFRONT Media To Report 2020 Fourth Quarter And Full Year Results On February 25, 2021

January 26, 2021 | About: NYSE:OUT -1.45%

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2021

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE: OUT) announced today that it will report results for the fiscal year and quarter ended December 31, 2020 after the market closes on Thursday, February 25, 2021. The earnings announcement will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.OUTFRONTmedia.com.

OUTFRONT Media Logo. (PRNewsFoto/OUTFRONT Media Inc.)

The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The conference call number is 888-204-4368 (U.S. callers) and 856-344-9299 (International callers) and the passcode for both is 9716517.

Live and replay versions of the conference call will be webcast in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.OUTFRONTmedia.com.

About OUTFRONT Media Inc.
OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Contact:
Gregory Lundberg
(212) 297-6441
[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/outfront-media-to-report-2020-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-results-on-february-25-2021-301215293.html

SOURCE OUTFRONT Media Inc.


