Loews Corporation to Release Fourth Quarter 2020 Results on February 8, 2021

January 26, 2021 | About: NYSE:L -0.16%

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2021

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Loews Corporation (NYSE: L) will report fourth quarter 2020 financial results on Monday, February 8, 2021. The conference call for investors will begin at 10:00 a.m. ET and will be hosted by the Company's chief executive officer, James S. Tisch, and chief financial officer, David B. Edelson.

Loews invites shareholders to submit questions for management in advance of this conference call. Management may address some or all these questions during the call. Questions may be submitted to [email protected]. Contributors of questions will not be named on the call.

The news release and a live webcast of the conference call will be available online at the Loews Corporation website (www.loews.com). Those interested in participating should dial (877) 692-2592, or for international callers, (973) 582-2757. The conference ID number is 4850148.

A replay of the call will be available at www.loews.com or by dialing (855) 859-2056, or for international callers, (404) 537-3406. The telephone replay requires conference ID number 4850148 and will be available through March 8th, 2021.

About Loews Corporation

Loews Corporation is a diversified company with businesses in the insurance, energy, hospitality and packaging industries. For more information please visit www.loews.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/loews-corporation-to-release-fourth-quarter-2020-results-on-february-8-2021-301214476.html

SOURCE Loews Corporation


