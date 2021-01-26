Sinclair Broadcast Group Announces Jeffrey Lewis Hiring as Chief Compliance Officer

BALTIMORE, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ: SBGI) ("Sinclair") today announced that Jeffrey Lewis has been hired as the company's Chief Compliance Officer. In this newly-created position, Lewis will supervise corporate compliance functions, including regulatory, code of conduct, competition and privacy. Reporting directly to Sinclair President and Chief Executive Officer Chris Ripley, Lewis will also be responsible for leading strategic guidance on the implementation of compliance with regulatory agency requirements.

"With rapid digitization, globalization and shifts in regulations, compliance is more important now than it has ever been," said Lewis. "Working with Sinclair brings an opportunity to further its already strong compliance practices. I look forward to enacting the best in compliance strategy for the company."

Lewis' knowledge of compliance encompasses a wide array of expertise within the area, with both Fortune 10 in-house and law firm experience. Lewis will apply his skills in spearheading initiatives on behalf of Sinclair to enhance productivity and effectiveness across the spectrum of compliance activities.

Previously, Lewis held roles as Senior Vice President-Compliance and Chief Accessibility Officer of AT&T and General Counsel & Chief Compliance Officer for Pinnacle Propane, LLC. Prior to those positions, Lewis was in private practice, specializing in corporate and technology law. Lewis also was an enforcement attorney for the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission.

"Throughout his career, Jeffrey has continuously developed strategies that solidified more secure and compliant organizational practices for numerous companies, large and small," said Ripley. "Jeffrey will be a valuable asset to the Sinclair team. Adding to our existing compliance guidelines, he will be a foothold in the strategy and supervision of applying topline compliance initiatives for Sinclair."

In addition to his role with Sinclair, Lewis also is a board member for the Dallas Historical Society, Suicide and Crises Center of North Texas, and Society of St. Vincent DePaul National Foundation. Lewis holds his Bar licenses in both Illinois and New York, and received his J.D. from Rutgers University School of Law and his LL.M. (in Corporations Law) from New York University School of Law. Lewis will be based in Sinclair's headquarters in Hunt Valley, MD.

Sinclair is a diversified media company and leading provider of local sports and news. The Company owns and/or operates 23 regional sports network brands; owns, operates and/or provides services to 188 television stations in 88 markets; is a leading local news provider in the country; owns multiple national networks; and has TV stations affiliated with all the major broadcast networks. Sinclair's content is delivered via multiple platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and digital platforms. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.

