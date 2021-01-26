>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Sinclair Broadcast Group Announces Jeffrey Lewis Hiring as Chief Compliance Officer

January 26, 2021 | About: NAS:SBGI -1.2%

As CCO, Lewis will drive Sinclair's compliance strategy from privacy to meeting FCC regulations

PR Newswire

BALTIMORE, Jan. 26, 2021

BALTIMORE, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ: SBGI) ("Sinclair") today announced that Jeffrey Lewis has been hired as the company's Chief Compliance Officer. In this newly-created position, Lewis will supervise corporate compliance functions, including regulatory, code of conduct, competition and privacy. Reporting directly to Sinclair President and Chief Executive Officer Chris Ripley, Lewis will also be responsible for leading strategic guidance on the implementation of compliance with regulatory agency requirements.

SBG logo

"With rapid digitization, globalization and shifts in regulations, compliance is more important now than it has ever been," said Lewis. "Working with Sinclair brings an opportunity to further its already strong compliance practices. I look forward to enacting the best in compliance strategy for the company."

Lewis' knowledge of compliance encompasses a wide array of expertise within the area, with both Fortune 10 in-house and law firm experience. Lewis will apply his skills in spearheading initiatives on behalf of Sinclair to enhance productivity and effectiveness across the spectrum of compliance activities.

Previously, Lewis held roles as Senior Vice President-Compliance and Chief Accessibility Officer of AT&T and General Counsel & Chief Compliance Officer for Pinnacle Propane, LLC. Prior to those positions, Lewis was in private practice, specializing in corporate and technology law. Lewis also was an enforcement attorney for the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission.

"Throughout his career, Jeffrey has continuously developed strategies that solidified more secure and compliant organizational practices for numerous companies, large and small," said Ripley. "Jeffrey will be a valuable asset to the Sinclair team. Adding to our existing compliance guidelines, he will be a foothold in the strategy and supervision of applying topline compliance initiatives for Sinclair."

In addition to his role with Sinclair, Lewis also is a board member for the Dallas Historical Society, Suicide and Crises Center of North Texas, and Society of St. Vincent DePaul National Foundation. Lewis holds his Bar licenses in both Illinois and New York, and received his J.D. from Rutgers University School of Law and his LL.M. (in Corporations Law) from New York University School of Law. Lewis will be based in Sinclair's headquarters in Hunt Valley, MD.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.
Sinclair is a diversified media company and leading provider of local sports and news. The Company owns and/or operates 23 regional sports network brands; owns, operates and/or provides services to 188 television stations in 88 markets; is a leading local news provider in the country; owns multiple national networks; and has TV stations affiliated with all the major broadcast networks. Sinclair's content is delivered via multiple platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and digital platforms. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sinclair-broadcast-group-announces-jeffrey-lewis-hiring-as-chief-compliance-officer-301215286.html

SOURCE Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)