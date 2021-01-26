Becca Cooper Returns to Ketchum as Managing Director, Financial & Professional Services

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Becca Cooper returned to global communications consultancy Ketchum as SVP and managing director of its Financial & Professional Services industry, effective Jan. 11. Based in New York, she will be responsible for leading Ketchum's team of Financial & Professional Services consultants across North America to deliver creative integrated communications designed to meet clients' continually evolving needs. Cooper will report to Ketchum partner Sara Garibaldi.

"After a thoughtful search process, we are excited to welcome Becca back and leverage her capital markets expertise and digital marketing prowess with the highly skilled talent in our Financial & Professional Services industry," said Sara Garibaldi, partner and managing director. "Becca's focus on delivering exceptional client service and expanding our communications consultancy offerings will benefit our current client relationships and create new areas of opportunity in capital markets, fintech, insurance and professional services."

Cooper most recently served as deputy managing director and head of digital for Cognito, a financial and professional services specialty communications firm. In that time, she built and grew the firm's U.S. digital practice and globally transformed its financial and professional services practice. She also developed Cognito's first B2B influencer marketing offering.

Prior to Cognito, Cooper served as VP and account director for Ketchum's Digital Strategy specialty, counseling clients across Financial & Professional Services, Health and CPG industries on innovative digital and social communications strategies. Earlier in her career, she led marketing at McMurry/TMG, now Manifest Digital, supporting brands to build their digital marketing and content marketing strategies as VP of publishing marketing services. She graduated from the University of Missouri-Columbia with a degree in journalism.

Cooper said, "I'm thrilled to return to Ketchum with its culture of empathy and intelligence and its dedication to client excellence that I know so well," said Cooper. "Following a year of volatility for financial and professional services companies, Ketchum is well positioned with a team of experts serving leading brands in the sector, and I'm excited to drive forward programs that deliver meaningful results."

