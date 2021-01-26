>
CNA Financial to Report Fourth Quarter 2020 Results and Host Conference Call on February 8

January 26, 2021 | About: NYSE:CNA -1.31%

PR Newswire

CHICAGO, Jan. 26, 2021

CHICAGO, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE: CNA) will report fourth quarter 2020 results before the market opens on Monday, February 8, 2021. The news release, earnings presentation and financial supplement will be available on CNA's website at www.cna.com. A conference call for investors and analysts is scheduled for 8 a.m. CT and will be hosted by Dino E. Robusto, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of CNA Financial Corporation.

A live webcast will be available via the Investor Relations section of www.cna.com. Those interested in participating in the question and answer session should dial (800) 289-0571, or for international callers, +1 (720) 543-0206. An online replay will also be available on CNA's website following the call.

About CNA
CNA is one of the largest U.S. commercial property and casualty insurance companies. CNA provides a broad range of standard and specialized property and casualty insurance products and services for businesses and professionals in the U.S., Canada and Europe, backed by more than 120 years of experience and approximately $45 billion of invested assets. For more information, please visit CNA at www.cna.com.

