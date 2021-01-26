>
iRobot Schedules Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Results Call

January 26, 2021 | About: NAS:IRBT -1.18%

PR Newswire

BEDFORD, Mass., Jan. 26, 2021

BEDFORD, Mass., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iRobot Corp. (NASDAQ: IRBT), a leader in consumer robots, announced today it will issue its fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 financial results after market close on Wednesday, February 10, 2021. The earnings press release will be posted at https://investor.irobot.com/news-releases.

iRobot logo. (PRNewsfoto/iRobot Corp.)

In conjunction with this news, iRobot will host a live webcast and conference call, open to all interested investors, to review its fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 financial results and discuss its outlook for 2021 on Thursday, February 11.

Pertinent conference call details include:

Date:

February 11, 2021

Time:

8:30 a.m. ET

Call-In Number:

213-358-0894

Conference ID:

8336358

A live webcast of the conference call, along with the conference call prepared remarks, will be accessible on the event section of the company's website at https://investor.irobot.com/events/event-details/q4-2020-irobot-corp-financial-results-conference-call. An archived version of the broadcast will be available on the same website shortly after the conclusion of the live event. A replay of the telephone conference call will be available through February 18, and can be accessed by dialing 404-537-3406, passcode 8336358.

About iRobot Corp.

iRobot®, the leading global consumer robot company, designs and builds robots that empower people to do more both inside and outside of the home. iRobot created the home robot cleaning category with the introduction of its Roomba® Robot Vacuum in 2002. Today, iRobot is a global enterprise that has sold more than 30 million robots worldwide. iRobot's product line, including the Roomba and the Braava® family of mopping robots, feature proprietary technologies and advanced concepts in cleaning, mapping and navigation. iRobot engineers are building an ecosystem of robots and technologies to enable the smart home. For more information about iRobot, please visit www.irobot.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/irobot-schedules-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2020-results-call-301213433.html

SOURCE iRobot Corporation


