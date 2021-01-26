>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Choice Hotels International to Report 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Results on February 17, 2021

January 26, 2021 | About: NYSE:CHH +1.22%

PR Newswire

ROCKVILLE, Md., Jan. 26, 2021

ROCKVILLE, Md., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH), one of the world's largest lodging franchisors, will report its 2020 fourth quarter and full-year earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 17, 2021. The company will also hold a conference call at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time, during which Patrick Pacious, president and chief executive officer, and Dominic Dragisich, chief financial officer, will discuss the company's performance.

(PRNewsfoto/Choice Hotels International, In)

To participate in the teleconference, please dial (888) 349-0087 (domestic) or (412)-317-5259 (international) and request the Choice Hotels International call. A live webcast will also be available on the company's investor relations website, http://investor.choicehotels.com/, and can be accessed via the Financial Performance and Presentations tab.

The call will be recorded and available for replay on the investor relations website by 3 p.m. Eastern Time on February 17, 2021. In addition, the call will be archived on the investor relations website and can be accessed via the Financial Performance and Presentations tab.

About Choice Hotels®
Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. With more than 7,100 hotels, representing nearly 600,000 rooms, in over 40 countries and territories as of September 30, 2020, the Choice® family of hotel brands provide business and leisure travelers with a range of high-quality lodging options from limited service to full-service hotels in the upscale, midscale, extended-stay and economy segments. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program offers members benefits ranging from everyday rewards to exceptional experiences. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

© 2021 Choice Hotels International, Inc. All rights reserved.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/choice-hotels-international-to-report-2020-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-results-on-february-17-2021-301215091.html

SOURCE Choice Hotels International, Inc.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)