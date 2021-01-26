>
R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel, Inc. Buys Pfizer Inc, Merck Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, Sells Slack Technologies Inc

January 26, 2021 | About: PFE +0.39% MRK -1% VIAC +4.57% WORK +0.47%

Los Angeles, CA, based Investment company R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Pfizer Inc, Merck Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, sells Slack Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel, Inc. owns 45 stocks with a total value of $124 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/r.h.+dinel+investment+counsel%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel, Inc.
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 54,350 shares, 9.72% of the total portfolio.
  2. Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 22,675 shares, 9.12% of the total portfolio.
  3. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 24,028 shares, 9.00% of the total portfolio.
  4. Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 59,975 shares, 7.35% of the total portfolio.
  5. Starbucks Corp (SBUX) - 72,525 shares, 6.24% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.13 and $37.26, with an estimated average price of $32.25. The stock is now traded at around $49.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 5,759 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel, Inc. added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 398.19%. The purchase prices were between $33.42 and $42.56, with an estimated average price of $36.69. The stock is now traded at around $37.340100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 73,035 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel, Inc. added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 47.55%. The purchase prices were between $75.21 and $83.47, with an estimated average price of $80.13. The stock is now traded at around $80.425200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 35,765 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Slack Technologies Inc (WORK)

R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel, Inc. sold out a holding in Slack Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $24.1 and $43.84, with an estimated average price of $34.12.



Comments

