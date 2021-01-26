R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel, Inc. Buys Pfizer Inc, Merck Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, Sells Slack Technologies Inc

Los Angeles, CA, based Investment company R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Pfizer Inc, Merck Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, sells Slack Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel, Inc. owns 45 stocks with a total value of $124 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 54,350 shares, 9.72% of the total portfolio.
- Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 22,675 shares, 9.12% of the total portfolio.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 24,028 shares, 9.00% of the total portfolio.
- Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 59,975 shares, 7.35% of the total portfolio.
- Starbucks Corp (SBUX) - 72,525 shares, 6.24% of the total portfolio.
R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.13 and $37.26, with an estimated average price of $32.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 5,759 shares as of 2020-12-31.
R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel, Inc. added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 398.19%. The purchase prices were between $33.42 and $42.56, with an estimated average price of $36.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 73,035 shares as of 2020-12-31.
R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel, Inc. added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 47.55%. The purchase prices were between $75.21 and $83.47, with an estimated average price of $80.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 35,765 shares as of 2020-12-31.
R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel, Inc. sold out a holding in Slack Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $24.1 and $43.84, with an estimated average price of $34.12.
