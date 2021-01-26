Lateef Investment Management, L.p. Buys Wells Fargo, Southwest Airlines Co, AerCap Holdings NV, Sells Medallia Inc, Ball Corp, Martin Marietta Materials Inc

Greenbrae, CA, based Investment company Lateef Investment Management, L.p. (Current Portfolio) buys Wells Fargo, Southwest Airlines Co, AerCap Holdings NV, PayPal Holdings Inc, Autodesk Inc, sells Medallia Inc, Ball Corp, Martin Marietta Materials Inc, Graco Inc, First American Financial Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lateef Investment Management, L.p.. As of 2020Q4, Lateef Investment Management, L.p. owns 54 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Danaher Corp (DHR) - 265,375 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.99% Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) - 159,449 shares, 5.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.90% IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV) - 315,175 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.74% Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 1,762,285 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. New Position Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 237,239 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.28%

Lateef Investment Management, L.p. initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $21.14 and $30.35, with an estimated average price of $26.03. The stock is now traded at around $31.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.93%. The holding were 1,762,285 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lateef Investment Management, L.p. initiated holding in AerCap Holdings NV. The purchase prices were between $24.83 and $46.1, with an estimated average price of $35.26. The stock is now traded at around $39.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 247,580 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lateef Investment Management, L.p. initiated holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500. The purchase prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39. The stock is now traded at around $384.007800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 542 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lateef Investment Management, L.p. initiated holding in Autodesk Inc. The purchase prices were between $225.56 and $305.34, with an estimated average price of $264.69. The stock is now traded at around $292.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 667 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lateef Investment Management, L.p. added to a holding in Southwest Airlines Co by 75.88%. The purchase prices were between $37.58 and $48.27, with an estimated average price of $43.53. The stock is now traded at around $46.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 747,807 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lateef Investment Management, L.p. added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 24.40%. The purchase prices were between $179.81 and $243.49, with an estimated average price of $207.95. The stock is now traded at around $244.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 164,563 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lateef Investment Management, L.p. sold out a holding in Medallia Inc. The sale prices were between $26.97 and $35.38, with an estimated average price of $32.02.

Lateef Investment Management, L.p. sold out a holding in First American Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $44.59 and $54.43, with an estimated average price of $50.2.

Lateef Investment Management, L.p. sold out a holding in Air Lease Corp. The sale prices were between $27.24 and $44.42, with an estimated average price of $36.09.

Lateef Investment Management, L.p. sold out a holding in General Dynamics Corp. The sale prices were between $131.32 and $156.04, with an estimated average price of $146.44.

Lateef Investment Management, L.p. sold out a holding in Liberty Formula One Group. The sale prices were between $35.51 and $44.2, with an estimated average price of $40.08.

Lateef Investment Management, L.p. sold out a holding in Coca-Cola Co. The sale prices were between $47.96 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $51.79.

Lateef Investment Management, L.p. reduced to a holding in Ball Corp by 40.63%. The sale prices were between $82.67 and $97.91, with an estimated average price of $92.66. The stock is now traded at around $90.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.78%. Lateef Investment Management, L.p. still held 291,002 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lateef Investment Management, L.p. reduced to a holding in Martin Marietta Materials Inc by 56.87%. The sale prices were between $240.55 and $284.94, with an estimated average price of $267.05. The stock is now traded at around $298.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.05%. Lateef Investment Management, L.p. still held 31,505 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lateef Investment Management, L.p. reduced to a holding in Graco Inc by 39.35%. The sale prices were between $60.93 and $72.84, with an estimated average price of $67.09. The stock is now traded at around $72.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.4%. Lateef Investment Management, L.p. still held 93,400 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lateef Investment Management, L.p. reduced to a holding in CME Group Inc by 90.92%. The sale prices were between $149.56 and $184.94, with an estimated average price of $170.26. The stock is now traded at around $184.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.28%. Lateef Investment Management, L.p. still held 1,585 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lateef Investment Management, L.p. reduced to a holding in DocuSign Inc by 37.05%. The sale prices were between $197.6 and $251.6, with an estimated average price of $224.96. The stock is now traded at around $240.095000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.22%. Lateef Investment Management, L.p. still held 15,962 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lateef Investment Management, L.p. reduced to a holding in Brown-Forman Corp by 20.28%. The sale prices were between $69.62 and $81.82, with an estimated average price of $77.31. The stock is now traded at around $72.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.16%. Lateef Investment Management, L.p. still held 75,787 shares as of 2020-12-31.