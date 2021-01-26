>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Manchester Financial Inc Buys CSIM Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, Palantir Technologies Inc, Sells Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Goldman Sachs BDC Inc, BioSpecifics Technologies Corp

January 26, 2021 | About: SCHM -0.56% SCHZ -0.01% ROKU -3.71% ITB -1.73% QCLN +1.37% VOO +0.06% IHI -0.66% PLTR -4.22% IAC +3.81% JPS -0.86% DXJ +0.11% M +8.19%

Investment company Manchester Financial Inc (Current Portfolio) buys CSIM Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, Palantir Technologies Inc, CSIM Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, Roku Inc, sells Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Goldman Sachs BDC Inc, BioSpecifics Technologies Corp, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, SSgA SPDR Gold Shares during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Manchester Financial Inc. As of 2020Q4, Manchester Financial Inc owns 616 stocks with a total value of $159 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MANCHESTER FINANCIAL INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/manchester+financial+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of MANCHESTER FINANCIAL INC
  1. CSIM Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 251,291 shares, 14.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.99%
  2. CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 149,477 shares, 8.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.52%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 81,502 shares, 6.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.58%
  4. CSIM Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 150,653 shares, 6.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1070.12%
  5. First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (QQEW) - 80,170 shares, 5.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.19%
New Purchase: BTC iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI)

Manchester Financial Inc initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF. The purchase prices were between $295.06 and $327.3, with an estimated average price of $313.55. The stock is now traded at around $336.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.87%. The holding were 13,919 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)

Manchester Financial Inc initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.03 and $29.05, with an estimated average price of $18.34. The stock is now traded at around $35.435000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 91,039 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)

Manchester Financial Inc initiated holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The purchase prices were between $120.67 and $189.35, with an estimated average price of $141.28. The stock is now traded at around $209.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 7,480 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund (JPS)

Manchester Financial Inc initiated holding in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund. The purchase prices were between $8.69 and $9.73, with an estimated average price of $9.21. The stock is now traded at around $9.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,900 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (DXJ)

Manchester Financial Inc initiated holding in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund. The purchase prices were between $47.06 and $54.42, with an estimated average price of $51.04. The stock is now traded at around $56.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: MicroStrategy Inc (MSTR)

Manchester Financial Inc initiated holding in MicroStrategy Inc. The purchase prices were between $146.46 and $389.97, with an estimated average price of $236.73. The stock is now traded at around $562.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 133 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: CSIM Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM)

Manchester Financial Inc added to a holding in CSIM Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1070.12%. The purchase prices were between $55.93 and $68.45, with an estimated average price of $62.8. The stock is now traded at around $71.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.93%. The holding were 150,653 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: CSIM Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ)

Manchester Financial Inc added to a holding in CSIM Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF by 181.49%. The purchase prices were between $55.56 and $56.23, with an estimated average price of $55.92. The stock is now traded at around $55.729900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 51,243 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Roku Inc (ROKU)

Manchester Financial Inc added to a holding in Roku Inc by 13202.94%. The purchase prices were between $200 and $360.56, with an estimated average price of $264.98. The stock is now traded at around $419.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 4,523 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB)

Manchester Financial Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 46.31%. The purchase prices were between $51.91 and $59.9, with an estimated average price of $56.24. The stock is now traded at around $61.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 81,613 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd (QCLN)

Manchester Financial Inc added to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd by 24.46%. The purchase prices were between $45.2 and $70.85, with an estimated average price of $57.45. The stock is now traded at around $86.555700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 77,892 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Manchester Financial Inc added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 510.87%. The purchase prices were between $299.82 and $343.69, with an estimated average price of $326.57. The stock is now traded at around $352.965000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 562 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: BioSpecifics Technologies Corp (BSTC)

Manchester Financial Inc sold out a holding in BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $52.5 and $88.85, with an estimated average price of $82.07.

Sold Out: Immunomedics Inc (IMMU)

Manchester Financial Inc sold out a holding in Immunomedics Inc. The sale prices were between $85.08 and $87.86, with an estimated average price of $86.65.

Sold Out: iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS)

Manchester Financial Inc sold out a holding in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF. The sale prices were between $57.1 and $67.59, with an estimated average price of $62.98.

Sold Out: BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

Manchester Financial Inc sold out a holding in BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $116.68 and $118.19, with an estimated average price of $117.49.

Sold Out: Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.B)

Manchester Financial Inc sold out a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The sale prices were between $21.82 and $36.65, with an estimated average price of $30.01.

Sold Out: Rosetta Stone Inc (RST)

Manchester Financial Inc sold out a holding in Rosetta Stone Inc. The sale prices were between $29.88 and $29.99, with an estimated average price of $29.94.



Here is the complete portfolio of MANCHESTER FINANCIAL INC. Also check out:

1. MANCHESTER FINANCIAL INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. MANCHESTER FINANCIAL INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. MANCHESTER FINANCIAL INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that MANCHESTER FINANCIAL INC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)