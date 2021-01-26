Manchester Financial Inc Buys CSIM Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, Palantir Technologies Inc, Sells Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Goldman Sachs BDC Inc, BioSpecifics Technologies Corp

Investment company Manchester Financial Inc (Current Portfolio) buys CSIM Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, Palantir Technologies Inc, CSIM Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, Roku Inc, sells Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Goldman Sachs BDC Inc, BioSpecifics Technologies Corp, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, SSgA SPDR Gold Shares during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Manchester Financial Inc. As of 2020Q4, Manchester Financial Inc owns 616 stocks with a total value of $159 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: IHI, PLTR, IAC, JPS, DXJ, MSTR, VEU, SMFG, BUD, WPC, WIX, OHI, FTAI, MAIN, RYTM, WY, ARKK, VIA, MSCI, ASAN, EMQQ, ST, ZI, CRNC, SWAV, AN, BBY, GOLD, RODM, AVB, EXAS, FCX, AJRD, MS, MORN, VGK, EWG, EWA, VNM, DDOG, CMBM, RGA, UVXY, SPHB, PCEF, MCHI, CRSR, GDRX, EWY, ESGU, SLG, ALB, RIOT, BLK, VALE, CAG, CCI, EW, HAS, MGM, PHM, PWR, ROK, RCL, NIO, MTN, PERI, MLCO, QQQX, APPS, ADBE, BLNK, NOW, PANW, HLT, SNAP, WRAP,

SCHM, SCHB, SCHZ, ROKU, ITB, QCLN, VOO, QQEW, DVN, IBM, SCHF, T, ENDP, EPD, IWN, LLY, LAZ, MRVL, RIO, XPO, AVGO, GOOG, TDOC, IJJ, IJK, ITA, ALK, AMZN, IVZ, ADSK, ADP, SCHW, CSCO, CSGP, KO, DPZ, GD, GS, GOOGL, HEI, INFO, JPM, LVS, LOW, MAR, MTD, MSFT, NFLX, PFE, ROP, CRM, SRE, LUV, UNH, DIS, WCN, WYNN, MA, ABBV, TNDM, PYPL, ARKG, IJS, ROBO, VNQ, XSW, MMM, ACN, AMD, BHP, CCL, CAT, CVX, CLX, STZ, DHR, DE, DLR, ETN, FDX, FISV, GPC, HIG, HD, HON, ILMN, ISRG, JNJ, KMB, MCD, SPGI, MPW, MET, NKE, PSA, SPG, SWBI, TGT, EAD, IGR, PFN, ETY, DAL, AWK, STK, PSX, BST, TTD, MRNA, PINS, BYND, CRWD, NARI, AMLP, CIBR, EFA, FIW, IWP, QQQE, SCHC, SCHD, SCHG, VFH, VSS, VUG, XLU, Reduced Positions: RSP, GSBD, SCHX, V, VTI, COST, SPY, BABA, NVDA, VT, FB, BRK.B, WFC, GLD, DKNG, CEF, AMEH, ZTO, VRTX, SBUX, SRNE, TSLA, XOM, EIX, UBER, WORK, TWST, GLUU, CBRL, SQ, D, INTC, IJR, MSI, SCHA, SPLV, KMPR, SCHK, ALC, BAX, SSO, AA, AYX, SCHV, SCHE, FSLY, BSX, IEMG, NKLA, IBB, DPST, TMO, F, GILD, GSK, MDLZ, JWN, OKE, PCG, PAYX, PRU, QCOM, RDS.A, SCCO, TDY, OPP, TOT, RTX, WMT, MCI, MELI, ABT, AGNC, FLDM, CPRI, AAL, ACB, FTV,

CSIM Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 251,291 shares, 14.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.99% CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 149,477 shares, 8.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.52% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 81,502 shares, 6.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.58% CSIM Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 150,653 shares, 6.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1070.12% First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (QQEW) - 80,170 shares, 5.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.19%

Manchester Financial Inc initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF. The purchase prices were between $295.06 and $327.3, with an estimated average price of $313.55. The stock is now traded at around $336.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.87%. The holding were 13,919 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Manchester Financial Inc initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.03 and $29.05, with an estimated average price of $18.34. The stock is now traded at around $35.435000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 91,039 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Manchester Financial Inc initiated holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The purchase prices were between $120.67 and $189.35, with an estimated average price of $141.28. The stock is now traded at around $209.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 7,480 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Manchester Financial Inc initiated holding in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund. The purchase prices were between $8.69 and $9.73, with an estimated average price of $9.21. The stock is now traded at around $9.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,900 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Manchester Financial Inc initiated holding in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund. The purchase prices were between $47.06 and $54.42, with an estimated average price of $51.04. The stock is now traded at around $56.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Manchester Financial Inc initiated holding in MicroStrategy Inc. The purchase prices were between $146.46 and $389.97, with an estimated average price of $236.73. The stock is now traded at around $562.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 133 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Manchester Financial Inc added to a holding in CSIM Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1070.12%. The purchase prices were between $55.93 and $68.45, with an estimated average price of $62.8. The stock is now traded at around $71.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.93%. The holding were 150,653 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Manchester Financial Inc added to a holding in CSIM Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF by 181.49%. The purchase prices were between $55.56 and $56.23, with an estimated average price of $55.92. The stock is now traded at around $55.729900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 51,243 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Manchester Financial Inc added to a holding in Roku Inc by 13202.94%. The purchase prices were between $200 and $360.56, with an estimated average price of $264.98. The stock is now traded at around $419.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 4,523 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Manchester Financial Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 46.31%. The purchase prices were between $51.91 and $59.9, with an estimated average price of $56.24. The stock is now traded at around $61.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 81,613 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Manchester Financial Inc added to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd by 24.46%. The purchase prices were between $45.2 and $70.85, with an estimated average price of $57.45. The stock is now traded at around $86.555700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 77,892 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Manchester Financial Inc added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 510.87%. The purchase prices were between $299.82 and $343.69, with an estimated average price of $326.57. The stock is now traded at around $352.965000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 562 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Manchester Financial Inc sold out a holding in BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $52.5 and $88.85, with an estimated average price of $82.07.

Manchester Financial Inc sold out a holding in Immunomedics Inc. The sale prices were between $85.08 and $87.86, with an estimated average price of $86.65.

Manchester Financial Inc sold out a holding in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF. The sale prices were between $57.1 and $67.59, with an estimated average price of $62.98.

Manchester Financial Inc sold out a holding in BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $116.68 and $118.19, with an estimated average price of $117.49.

Manchester Financial Inc sold out a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The sale prices were between $21.82 and $36.65, with an estimated average price of $30.01.

Manchester Financial Inc sold out a holding in Rosetta Stone Inc. The sale prices were between $29.88 and $29.99, with an estimated average price of $29.94.