Ramsay, Stattman, Vela & Price, Inc. Buys The Home Depot Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp, Sells Otis Worldwide Corp, Vontier Corp, AT&T Inc

Colorado Springs, CO, based Investment company Ramsay, Stattman, Vela & Price, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys The Home Depot Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp, sells Otis Worldwide Corp, Vontier Corp, AT&T Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Carrier Global Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ramsay, Stattman, Vela & Price, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Ramsay, Stattman, Vela & Price, Inc. owns 63 stocks with a total value of $354 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: HD, COST,
- Added Positions: MRK, IJR, VEA,
- Reduced Positions: OTIS, T, RTX, CARR, JNJ, EMR, DHR, XOM, JPM, NKE, ABT, PG, WFC, VO, VGT, ITW, DE, EFA, QQQ,
- Sold Out: VNT, GE,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 193,101 shares, 7.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.99%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 84,548 shares, 5.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.28%
- Danaher Corp (DHR) - 73,519 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.94%
- Nike Inc (NKE) - 93,278 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.07%
- Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 117,244 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.59%
Ramsay, Stattman, Vela & Price, Inc. initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $261.72 and $290.36, with an estimated average price of $274.77. The stock is now traded at around $283.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 13,751 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)
Ramsay, Stattman, Vela & Price, Inc. initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $355.01 and $391.77, with an estimated average price of $373.95. The stock is now traded at around $365.155500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 545 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Vontier Corp (VNT)
Ramsay, Stattman, Vela & Price, Inc. sold out a holding in Vontier Corp. The sale prices were between $26.76 and $35, with an estimated average price of $31.23.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Ramsay, Stattman, Vela & Price, Inc. sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $6.17 and $11.39, with an estimated average price of $9.08.
