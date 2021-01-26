>
Ramsay, Stattman, Vela & Price, Inc. Buys The Home Depot Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp, Sells Otis Worldwide Corp, Vontier Corp, AT&T Inc

January 26, 2021 | About: HD -1.02% COST +0.96% VNT -0.63% GE +4.6%

Colorado Springs, CO, based Investment company Ramsay, Stattman, Vela & Price, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys The Home Depot Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp, sells Otis Worldwide Corp, Vontier Corp, AT&T Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Carrier Global Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ramsay, Stattman, Vela & Price, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Ramsay, Stattman, Vela & Price, Inc. owns 63 stocks with a total value of $354 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Ramsay, Stattman, Vela & Price, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ramsay%2C+stattman%2C+vela+%26+price%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Ramsay, Stattman, Vela & Price, Inc.
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 193,101 shares, 7.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.99%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 84,548 shares, 5.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.28%
  3. Danaher Corp (DHR) - 73,519 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.94%
  4. Nike Inc (NKE) - 93,278 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.07%
  5. Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 117,244 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.59%
New Purchase: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

Ramsay, Stattman, Vela & Price, Inc. initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $261.72 and $290.36, with an estimated average price of $274.77. The stock is now traded at around $283.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 13,751 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

Ramsay, Stattman, Vela & Price, Inc. initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $355.01 and $391.77, with an estimated average price of $373.95. The stock is now traded at around $365.155500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 545 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Vontier Corp (VNT)

Ramsay, Stattman, Vela & Price, Inc. sold out a holding in Vontier Corp. The sale prices were between $26.76 and $35, with an estimated average price of $31.23.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Ramsay, Stattman, Vela & Price, Inc. sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $6.17 and $11.39, with an estimated average price of $9.08.



Here is the complete portfolio of Ramsay, Stattman, Vela & Price, Inc..

