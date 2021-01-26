Ramsay, Stattman, Vela & Price, Inc. Buys The Home Depot Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp, Sells Otis Worldwide Corp, Vontier Corp, AT&T Inc

Colorado Springs, CO, based Investment company Ramsay, Stattman, Vela & Price, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys The Home Depot Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp, sells Otis Worldwide Corp, Vontier Corp, AT&T Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Carrier Global Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ramsay, Stattman, Vela & Price, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Ramsay, Stattman, Vela & Price, Inc. owns 63 stocks with a total value of $354 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: HD, COST,

HD, COST, Added Positions: MRK, IJR, VEA,

MRK, IJR, VEA, Reduced Positions: OTIS, T, RTX, CARR, JNJ, EMR, DHR, XOM, JPM, NKE, ABT, PG, WFC, VO, VGT, ITW, DE, EFA, QQQ,

OTIS, T, RTX, CARR, JNJ, EMR, DHR, XOM, JPM, NKE, ABT, PG, WFC, VO, VGT, ITW, DE, EFA, QQQ, Sold Out: VNT, GE,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 193,101 shares, 7.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.99% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 84,548 shares, 5.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.28% Danaher Corp (DHR) - 73,519 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.94% Nike Inc (NKE) - 93,278 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.07% Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 117,244 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.59%

Ramsay, Stattman, Vela & Price, Inc. initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $261.72 and $290.36, with an estimated average price of $274.77. The stock is now traded at around $283.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 13,751 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ramsay, Stattman, Vela & Price, Inc. initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $355.01 and $391.77, with an estimated average price of $373.95. The stock is now traded at around $365.155500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 545 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ramsay, Stattman, Vela & Price, Inc. sold out a holding in Vontier Corp. The sale prices were between $26.76 and $35, with an estimated average price of $31.23.

Ramsay, Stattman, Vela & Price, Inc. sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $6.17 and $11.39, with an estimated average price of $9.08.