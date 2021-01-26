Sym Financial Corporation Buys Cisco Systems Inc, CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Sells Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Corteva Inc, CSIM Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

Investment company Sym Financial Corporation (Current Portfolio) buys Cisco Systems Inc, CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Lakeland Financial Corp, CSIM Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, sells Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Corteva Inc, CSIM Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sym Financial Corporation. As of 2020Q4, Sym Financial Corporation owns 76 stocks with a total value of $134 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: CSCO, SCHG, RTX, LKFN, IQLT, SCHD, SCHE, IEMG, IGIB, SCHH, VXF,

CSCO, SCHG, RTX, LKFN, IQLT, SCHD, SCHE, IEMG, IGIB, SCHH, VXF, Added Positions: IUSV, VIG, IVW, AAPL, PTY, IWP, IYC, SCHV, JNJ, SCHF, SCHR, TOTL,

IUSV, VIG, IVW, AAPL, PTY, IWP, IYC, SCHV, JNJ, SCHF, SCHR, TOTL, Reduced Positions: VTI, SCHO, VGT, ISCF, ADP, ACWI, JPEM, LLY, LNC, XLV, XLY, XLF, VIS,

VTI, SCHO, VGT, ISCF, ADP, ACWI, JPEM, LLY, LNC, XLV, XLY, XLF, VIS, Sold Out: CTVA, VONV, SCZ, MBB, XLC, VB, VCIT, VDC, LQD, TLT, IBB, XLRE, XLU, VCSH, VAW,

CSIM Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 388,518 shares, 26.31% of the total portfolio. DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD) - 444,670 shares, 23.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.99% Dow Inc (DOW) - 532,148 shares, 21.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.38% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 91,367 shares, 13.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 40.79% Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 52,450 shares, 2.35% of the total portfolio.

Sym Financial Corporation initiated holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.69 and $45.44, with an estimated average price of $41.21. The stock is now traded at around $45.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 9,646 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sym Financial Corporation initiated holding in CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $111.9 and $128.76, with an estimated average price of $121.5. The stock is now traded at around $132.987800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 2,123 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sym Financial Corporation initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $52.34 and $74.48, with an estimated average price of $66.05. The stock is now traded at around $68.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 3,368 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sym Financial Corporation initiated holding in Lakeland Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $42.42 and $55.5, with an estimated average price of $51.04. The stock is now traded at around $61.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 4,075 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sym Financial Corporation initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.02 and $35.93, with an estimated average price of $33.29. The stock is now traded at around $36.571800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,826 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sym Financial Corporation initiated holding in CSIM Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.8 and $65.16, with an estimated average price of $61.01. The stock is now traded at around $65.759100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,620 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sym Financial Corporation added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 91.33%. The purchase prices were between $52.83 and $62.19, with an estimated average price of $58.36. The stock is now traded at around $63.238000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 5,851 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sym Financial Corporation added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 60.50%. The purchase prices were between $125.74 and $141.17, with an estimated average price of $135.73. The stock is now traded at around $141.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,706 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sym Financial Corporation added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 224.15%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $66.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,188 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sym Financial Corporation added to a holding in CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1810.00%. The purchase prices were between $50.83 and $59.53, with an estimated average price of $56.22. The stock is now traded at around $60.785800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 382 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sym Financial Corporation added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.35%. The purchase prices were between $86.47 and $104.78, with an estimated average price of $95.22. The stock is now traded at around $105.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 668 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sym Financial Corporation added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 301.24%. The purchase prices were between $60.5 and $70.5, with an estimated average price of $66.35. The stock is now traded at around $71.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 646 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sym Financial Corporation sold out a holding in Corteva Inc. The sale prices were between $29.37 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $35.95.

Sym Financial Corporation sold out a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund. The sale prices were between $101.83 and $119.82, with an estimated average price of $112.96.

Sym Financial Corporation sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $56.79 and $68.74, with an estimated average price of $63.26.

Sym Financial Corporation sold out a holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $58.74 and $67.48, with an estimated average price of $63.75.

Sym Financial Corporation sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $95.37 and $97.17, with an estimated average price of $96.37.

Sym Financial Corporation sold out a holding in iShares MBS ETF. The sale prices were between $109.9 and $110.3, with an estimated average price of $110.11.