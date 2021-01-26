Hamlin Capital Management, LLC Buys STORE Capital Corp, CME Group Inc, Leggett & Platt Inc, Sells Chevron Corp, National Health Investors Inc, Qualcomm Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Hamlin Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys STORE Capital Corp, CME Group Inc, Leggett & Platt Inc, The Home Depot Inc, sells Chevron Corp, National Health Investors Inc, Qualcomm Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hamlin Capital Management, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Hamlin Capital Management, LLC owns 29 stocks with a total value of $2.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: STOR, CME, LEG,
- Added Positions: HD, GPC, SNY, CMI, DOW, LAMR, MMM, ABBV, EPD, MDC,
- Reduced Positions: QCOM, KEY, TGT, PAYX, PEG, VZ, CSCO, AVGO, STLD, IPG, ORI, PG, FLO, DMLP,
- Sold Out: CVX, NHI,
For the details of Hamlin Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hamlin+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Hamlin Capital Management, LLC
- KeyCorp (KEY) - 6,470,076 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.76%
- Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 224,150 shares, 4.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.63%
- AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 892,121 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.27%
- Genuine Parts Co (GPC) - 930,656 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.77%
- Old Republic International Corp (ORI) - 4,638,582 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.22%
Hamlin Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in STORE Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $25.54 and $34, with an estimated average price of $30.51. The stock is now traded at around $32.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.03%. The holding were 2,573,330 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: CME Group Inc (CME)
Hamlin Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in CME Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $149.56 and $184.94, with an estimated average price of $170.26. The stock is now traded at around $184.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.16%. The holding were 376,025 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG)
Hamlin Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Leggett & Platt Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.99 and $45.66, with an estimated average price of $42.93. The stock is now traded at around $42.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.35%. The holding were 1,148,857 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
Hamlin Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 36.53%. The purchase prices were between $261.72 and $290.36, with an estimated average price of $274.77. The stock is now traded at around $283.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 208,945 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Chevron Corp (CVX)
Hamlin Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Chevron Corp. The sale prices were between $66.88 and $95.62, with an estimated average price of $81.37.Sold Out: National Health Investors Inc (NHI)
Hamlin Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in National Health Investors Inc. The sale prices were between $54.6 and $71.04, with an estimated average price of $63.73.
Here is the complete portfolio of Hamlin Capital Management, LLC. Also check out:
1. Hamlin Capital Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Hamlin Capital Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Hamlin Capital Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Hamlin Capital Management, LLC keeps buying