Harbor Island Capital LLC Buys Wells Fargo, Sells Microsoft Corp

January 26, 2021 | About: WFC -1.95%

Investment company Harbor Island Capital LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Wells Fargo, sells Microsoft Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Harbor Island Capital LLC. As of 2020Q4, Harbor Island Capital LLC owns 15 stocks with a total value of $156 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Harbor Island Capital LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/harbor+island+capital+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Harbor Island Capital LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 173,866 shares, 14.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.86%
  2. Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 255,861 shares, 14.16% of the total portfolio.
  3. Lam Research Corp (LRCX) - 45,158 shares, 13.68% of the total portfolio.
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 51,482 shares, 7.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.28%
  5. Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 252,254 shares, 7.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.53%
Added: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Harbor Island Capital LLC added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 72.18%. The purchase prices were between $21.14 and $30.35, with an estimated average price of $26.03. The stock is now traded at around $31.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.62%. The holding were 322,731 shares as of 2020-12-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Harbor Island Capital LLC.

1. Harbor Island Capital LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Harbor Island Capital LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Harbor Island Capital LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Harbor Island Capital LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

