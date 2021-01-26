Harbor Island Capital LLC Buys Wells Fargo, Sells Microsoft Corp

Investment company Harbor Island Capital LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Wells Fargo, sells Microsoft Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Harbor Island Capital LLC. As of 2020Q4, Harbor Island Capital LLC owns 15 stocks with a total value of $156 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 173,866 shares, 14.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.86%
- Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 255,861 shares, 14.16% of the total portfolio.
- Lam Research Corp (LRCX) - 45,158 shares, 13.68% of the total portfolio.
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 51,482 shares, 7.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.28%
- Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 252,254 shares, 7.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.53%
Harbor Island Capital LLC added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 72.18%. The purchase prices were between $21.14 and $30.35, with an estimated average price of $26.03. The stock is now traded at around $31.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.62%. The holding were 322,731 shares as of 2020-12-31.
