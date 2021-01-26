Nadler Financial Group, Inc. Buys Vanguard Small Cap ETF, BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, CSIM Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Sells Shopify Inc, Netflix Inc, Alibaba Group Holding

Deerfield, IL, based Investment company Nadler Financial Group, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Small Cap ETF, BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, CSIM Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Roku Inc, sells Shopify Inc, Netflix Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Kimberly-Clark Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nadler Financial Group, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Nadler Financial Group, Inc. owns 106 stocks with a total value of $511 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: ROKU, IWB, MRNA, SBUX, TTD, UPS, CF, INDA, PM, PINS, PNC, RWO, VWO,
- Added Positions: VB, IAU, VO, VOO, VTI, VTV, SCHV, SCHM, SCHG, IWD, IWP, VONG, SCHD, IVV, IWR, PEP, IWS, VOE, TSLA, PFE, BA, QCOM, NVDA, IJH, IEMG, HD, D, COST, PG, LLY, EW, BMY, ADSK, VHT, VZ,
- Reduced Positions: SHOP, VUG, IWF, ABT, NFLX, ABBV, GLD, DTN, VEA, CME, JPM, V, T, SDY, AMD, FSLY, FB, XOM, DIS, KO, JNJ, MRK, BAC, IBM, GE, WMT,
- Sold Out: BABA, KMB,
- High Yield Dividend Stocks in Gurus' Portfolio
- This Powerful Chart Made Peter Lynch 29% A Year For 13 Years
- How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock?
For the details of Nadler Financial Group, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/nadler+financial+group%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Nadler Financial Group, Inc.
- BTC iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 3,294,124 shares, 11.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.67%
- Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 188,859 shares, 7.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.63%
- Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 327,857 shares, 7.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.96%
- BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 150,697 shares, 7.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.01%
- BTC iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 250,044 shares, 6.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.96%
Nadler Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Roku Inc. The purchase prices were between $200 and $360.56, with an estimated average price of $264.98. The stock is now traded at around $419.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 919 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)
Nadler Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Starbucks Corp. The purchase prices were between $85.97 and $106.98, with an estimated average price of $95.76. The stock is now traded at around $104.323700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,236 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)
Nadler Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The purchase prices were between $155.78 and $176.54, with an estimated average price of $168.87. The stock is now traded at around $161.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,526 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: The Trade Desk Inc (TTD)
Nadler Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in The Trade Desk Inc. The purchase prices were between $556.48 and $971.12, with an estimated average price of $762.58. The stock is now traded at around $786.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 337 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB)
Nadler Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell 1000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $182.15 and $211.84, with an estimated average price of $199.16. The stock is now traded at around $217.917200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,210 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Moderna Inc (MRNA)
Nadler Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.74 and $169.86, with an estimated average price of $102.11. The stock is now traded at around $153.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,342 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)
Nadler Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 150.86%. The purchase prices were between $156.73 and $196.91, with an estimated average price of $177.14. The stock is now traded at around $206.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 32,052 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP)
Nadler Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 154.32%. The purchase prices were between $86.47 and $104.78, with an estimated average price of $95.22. The stock is now traded at around $105.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 10,300 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: CSIM Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)
Nadler Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in CSIM Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 125.96%. The purchase prices were between $54.8 and $65.16, with an estimated average price of $61.01. The stock is now traded at around $65.759100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 17,340 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Nadler Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 25.89%. The purchase prices were between $326.19 and $375.39, with an estimated average price of $355. The stock is now traded at around $385.426400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,755 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)
Nadler Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 27.88%. The purchase prices were between $133.29 and $148.3, with an estimated average price of $142.23. The stock is now traded at around $141.325000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,670 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE)
Nadler Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 31.29%. The purchase prices were between $100.82 and $119.56, with an estimated average price of $112.35. The stock is now traded at around $122.169000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,783 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)
Nadler Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The sale prices were between $132.59 and $154.32, with an estimated average price of $139.81.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Nadler Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $276.59.
Here is the complete portfolio of Nadler Financial Group, Inc.. Also check out:
1. Nadler Financial Group, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Nadler Financial Group, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Nadler Financial Group, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Nadler Financial Group, Inc. keeps buying