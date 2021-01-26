Security National Trust Co Buys Apple Inc, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc, eBay Inc

Wheeling, WV, based Investment company Security National Trust Co (Current Portfolio) buys Apple Inc, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, ISHARES TRUST, sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc, eBay Inc, Otis Worldwide Corp, Carrier Global Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Security National Trust Co. As of 2020Q4, Security National Trust Co owns 402 stocks with a total value of $402 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: VIA, ARKG, PSTH, SQ, NZF, NEA, MGNI, LIT, ATRS, NGM, BPMC, SSNC, TMUS, CBIO, SWKS, MU, ICUI, FLIR,
- Added Positions: AAPL, EFA, IVW, IJK, IJT, IJS, IJJ, ADP, JNJ, MSFT, ROP, STZ, SBUX, UBSI, PFE, GOOG, CRM, DIS, V, QCOM, XLE, ADBE, UPS, AMAT, IVE, AMZN, VZ, WMT, BMY, PYPL, BAX, EEM, CSCO, FB, LLY, ICF, AMT, MUB, MMM, NKE, GS, NEE, ABBV, WSBC, MA, DFS, BA, AVGO, IWD, KMB, IWP, ALC, GOOGL, DLN, IJH, IBM, HSY, PSA, DEO, LOW, MRK, UNH, RTX, D, CAT, TXN, DGX, EXC, COST, SAP, SO, SLV, DLR, AXP, GSK, ITA, GE, EIX, QUAL, GLD, BP, DVY, AGG, IPOC, YUMC, DUK, K, NOW, SPLK, TSLA, EOS, WM, MDLZ, TROW, CHT,
- Reduced Positions: T, VAR, EBAY, CVX, CARR, OTIS, CB, MO, APD, COP, NSC, WFC, DD, CMCSA, SH, VO, KMI, XLY, VWO, WBA, TFX, NOC, VNQ, FDX, XOM, EOG, PSX, AFL, AEP, TFC, BAC, BDX, SDY, IEI, IEF, CAH, CCL, CTVA, DOW, KHC, NTAP, CLX, PM, RDS.B, DE, WAB, JCI, SYY, OMC, NFG,
- Sold Out: BRK.B, BIO, IP, TSN, NXPI, VNET, EQT, OXY, SYK, CVI, ETRN, FXO, SDIV,
These are the top 5 holdings of SECURITY NATIONAL TRUST CO
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 206,909 shares, 6.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 102.16%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 84,191 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.45%
- BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 181,315 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 127.36%
- The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 44,269 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.23%
- SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 29,434 shares, 2.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.23%
Security National Trust Co initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.99 and $14.7, with an estimated average price of $13.48. The stock is now traded at around $14.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 10,599 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Square Inc (SQ)
Security National Trust Co initiated holding in Square Inc. The purchase prices were between $154.88 and $241.58, with an estimated average price of $196.26. The stock is now traded at around $214.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 100 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NZF)
Security National Trust Co initiated holding in Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $14.67 and $16.12, with an estimated average price of $15.31. The stock is now traded at around $16.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,949 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Magnite Inc (MGNI)
Security National Trust Co initiated holding in Magnite Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.53 and $32.5, with an estimated average price of $15.58. The stock is now traded at around $38.411000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund (NEA)
Security National Trust Co initiated holding in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $14.17 and $15.1, with an estimated average price of $14.59. The stock is now traded at around $15.096100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,369 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd (PSTH)
Security National Trust Co initiated holding in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $22.24 and $27.72, with an estimated average price of $24.18. The stock is now traded at around $27.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Security National Trust Co added to a holding in Apple Inc by 102.16%. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.45. The stock is now traded at around $142.199900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.45%. The holding were 206,909 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)
Security National Trust Co added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 127.36%. The purchase prices were between $60.8 and $73.52, with an estimated average price of $67.94. The stock is now traded at around $75.079900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 181,315 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)
Security National Trust Co added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 304.77%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $66.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 108,842 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK)
Security National Trust Co added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 314.62%. The purchase prices were between $60.4 and $72.82, with an estimated average price of $66.67. The stock is now traded at around $76.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 63,512 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: ISHARES TRUST (IJT)
Security National Trust Co added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 103.57%. The purchase prices were between $89.28 and $115.31, with an estimated average price of $101.93. The stock is now traded at around $125.850100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 47,953 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS)
Security National Trust Co added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 117.85%. The purchase prices were between $63.13 and $81.5, with an estimated average price of $72.84. The stock is now traded at around $89.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 58,126 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Security National Trust Co sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $200.7 and $233.92, with an estimated average price of $220.63.Sold Out: Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc (BIO)
Security National Trust Co sold out a holding in Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. The sale prices were between $510.68 and $643.45, with an estimated average price of $569.62.Sold Out: Tyson Foods Inc (TSN)
Security National Trust Co sold out a holding in Tyson Foods Inc. The sale prices were between $56.49 and $70.1, with an estimated average price of $62.34.Sold Out: International Paper Co (IP)
Security National Trust Co sold out a holding in International Paper Co. The sale prices were between $40.48 and $51.87, with an estimated average price of $47.43.Sold Out: NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI)
Security National Trust Co sold out a holding in NXP Semiconductors NV. The sale prices were between $127.39 and $166.37, with an estimated average price of $147.95.Sold Out: 21Vianet Group Inc (VNET)
Security National Trust Co sold out a holding in 21Vianet Group Inc. The sale prices were between $22.37 and $34.86, with an estimated average price of $26.46.
