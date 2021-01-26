Security National Trust Co Buys Apple Inc, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc, eBay Inc

Wheeling, WV, based Investment company Security National Trust Co (Current Portfolio) buys Apple Inc, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, ISHARES TRUST, sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc, eBay Inc, Otis Worldwide Corp, Carrier Global Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Security National Trust Co. As of 2020Q4, Security National Trust Co owns 402 stocks with a total value of $402 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



VIA, ARKG, PSTH, SQ, NZF, NEA, MGNI, LIT, ATRS, NGM, BPMC, SSNC, TMUS, CBIO, SWKS, MU, ICUI, FLIR, Added Positions: AAPL, EFA, IVW, IJK, IJT, IJS, IJJ, ADP, JNJ, MSFT, ROP, STZ, SBUX, UBSI, PFE, GOOG, CRM, DIS, V, QCOM, XLE, ADBE, UPS, AMAT, IVE, AMZN, VZ, WMT, BMY, PYPL, BAX, EEM, CSCO, FB, LLY, ICF, AMT, MUB, MMM, NKE, GS, NEE, ABBV, WSBC, MA, DFS, BA, AVGO, IWD, KMB, IWP, ALC, GOOGL, DLN, IJH, IBM, HSY, PSA, DEO, LOW, MRK, UNH, RTX, D, CAT, TXN, DGX, EXC, COST, SAP, SO, SLV, DLR, AXP, GSK, ITA, GE, EIX, QUAL, GLD, BP, DVY, AGG, IPOC, YUMC, DUK, K, NOW, SPLK, TSLA, EOS, WM, MDLZ, TROW, CHT,

AAPL, EFA, IVW, IJK, IJT, IJS, IJJ, ADP, JNJ, MSFT, ROP, STZ, SBUX, UBSI, PFE, GOOG, CRM, DIS, V, QCOM, XLE, ADBE, UPS, AMAT, IVE, AMZN, VZ, WMT, BMY, PYPL, BAX, EEM, CSCO, FB, LLY, ICF, AMT, MUB, MMM, NKE, GS, NEE, ABBV, WSBC, MA, DFS, BA, AVGO, IWD, KMB, IWP, ALC, GOOGL, DLN, IJH, IBM, HSY, PSA, DEO, LOW, MRK, UNH, RTX, D, CAT, TXN, DGX, EXC, COST, SAP, SO, SLV, DLR, AXP, GSK, ITA, GE, EIX, QUAL, GLD, BP, DVY, AGG, IPOC, YUMC, DUK, K, NOW, SPLK, TSLA, EOS, WM, MDLZ, TROW, CHT, Reduced Positions: T, VAR, EBAY, CVX, CARR, OTIS, CB, MO, APD, COP, NSC, WFC, DD, CMCSA, SH, VO, KMI, XLY, VWO, WBA, TFX, NOC, VNQ, FDX, XOM, EOG, PSX, AFL, AEP, TFC, BAC, BDX, SDY, IEI, IEF, CAH, CCL, CTVA, DOW, KHC, NTAP, CLX, PM, RDS.B, DE, WAB, JCI, SYY, OMC, NFG,

T, VAR, EBAY, CVX, CARR, OTIS, CB, MO, APD, COP, NSC, WFC, DD, CMCSA, SH, VO, KMI, XLY, VWO, WBA, TFX, NOC, VNQ, FDX, XOM, EOG, PSX, AFL, AEP, TFC, BAC, BDX, SDY, IEI, IEF, CAH, CCL, CTVA, DOW, KHC, NTAP, CLX, PM, RDS.B, DE, WAB, JCI, SYY, OMC, NFG, Sold Out: BRK.B, BIO, IP, TSN, NXPI, VNET, EQT, OXY, SYK, CVI, ETRN, FXO, SDIV,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 206,909 shares, 6.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 102.16% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 84,191 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.45% BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 181,315 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 127.36% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 44,269 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.23% SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 29,434 shares, 2.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.23%

Security National Trust Co initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.99 and $14.7, with an estimated average price of $13.48. The stock is now traded at around $14.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 10,599 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Security National Trust Co initiated holding in Square Inc. The purchase prices were between $154.88 and $241.58, with an estimated average price of $196.26. The stock is now traded at around $214.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 100 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Security National Trust Co initiated holding in Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $14.67 and $16.12, with an estimated average price of $15.31. The stock is now traded at around $16.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,949 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Security National Trust Co initiated holding in Magnite Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.53 and $32.5, with an estimated average price of $15.58. The stock is now traded at around $38.411000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Security National Trust Co initiated holding in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $14.17 and $15.1, with an estimated average price of $14.59. The stock is now traded at around $15.096100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,369 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Security National Trust Co initiated holding in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $22.24 and $27.72, with an estimated average price of $24.18. The stock is now traded at around $27.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Security National Trust Co added to a holding in Apple Inc by 102.16%. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.45. The stock is now traded at around $142.199900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.45%. The holding were 206,909 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Security National Trust Co added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 127.36%. The purchase prices were between $60.8 and $73.52, with an estimated average price of $67.94. The stock is now traded at around $75.079900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 181,315 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Security National Trust Co added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 304.77%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $66.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 108,842 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Security National Trust Co added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 314.62%. The purchase prices were between $60.4 and $72.82, with an estimated average price of $66.67. The stock is now traded at around $76.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 63,512 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Security National Trust Co added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 103.57%. The purchase prices were between $89.28 and $115.31, with an estimated average price of $101.93. The stock is now traded at around $125.850100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 47,953 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Security National Trust Co added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 117.85%. The purchase prices were between $63.13 and $81.5, with an estimated average price of $72.84. The stock is now traded at around $89.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 58,126 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Security National Trust Co sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $200.7 and $233.92, with an estimated average price of $220.63.

Security National Trust Co sold out a holding in Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. The sale prices were between $510.68 and $643.45, with an estimated average price of $569.62.

Security National Trust Co sold out a holding in Tyson Foods Inc. The sale prices were between $56.49 and $70.1, with an estimated average price of $62.34.

Security National Trust Co sold out a holding in International Paper Co. The sale prices were between $40.48 and $51.87, with an estimated average price of $47.43.

Security National Trust Co sold out a holding in NXP Semiconductors NV. The sale prices were between $127.39 and $166.37, with an estimated average price of $147.95.

Security National Trust Co sold out a holding in 21Vianet Group Inc. The sale prices were between $22.37 and $34.86, with an estimated average price of $26.46.