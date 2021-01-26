Hollencrest Securities Llc Buys SSgA Industrial Select Sector SPDR, SSgA Materials Select Sector SPDR, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Sells SSgA Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, Barrick Gold Corp, BlackBerry

Newport Beach, CA, based Investment company Hollencrest Securities Llc (Current Portfolio) buys SSgA Industrial Select Sector SPDR, SSgA Materials Select Sector SPDR, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, First Foundation Inc, BTC iShares National Muni Bond ETF, sells SSgA Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, Barrick Gold Corp, BlackBerry, SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR, Las Vegas Sands Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hollencrest Securities Llc. As of 2020Q4, Hollencrest Securities Llc owns 331 stocks with a total value of $944 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: XLI, XLB, MUB, JPST, VDE, RDS.A, KL, IEFA, 50AA, MDY, ENPH, PICO, SILJ, MYD, CYDY, CMCSA, FDX, IWN, AZN, MTB, SHOP, CAT, SOXS, PVG, LMT, AIV, AIV, CRUS, TCEHY, AG, ADDYY, BX, SPG, IHD, EOD, KYN, ZTR, NMGRF, ESGC, UHY0, MAIFF,

XLI, XLB, MUB, JPST, VDE, RDS.A, KL, IEFA, 50AA, MDY, ENPH, PICO, SILJ, MYD, CYDY, CMCSA, FDX, IWN, AZN, MTB, SHOP, CAT, SOXS, PVG, LMT, AIV, AIV, CRUS, TCEHY, AG, ADDYY, BX, SPG, IHD, EOD, KYN, ZTR, NMGRF, ESGC, UHY0, MAIFF, Added Positions: MINT, VOO, FFWM, XLV, AMZN, CNNE, AGQ, BRK.B, IHI, IGSB, AGG, NVDA, TOTL, IJR, AAPL, ATOM, DIS, IEMG, EVH, TMO, VCIT, IVW, GOOGL, ARKK, IWB, NZF, JPM, FXI, EWG, TSLA, QCOM, EFA, BSV, OKE, TIP, IWP, IWO, V, PFF, NFLX, WYNN, VIG, MAG, EEM, DIA, NLY, VZ, PCI, BMY, CSCO, CDE, SQ, BABA, FB, GDX, DFS, PTY, BLE, CHI, WMB, TGT, PFE, LJPC, JNJ, HD, GS, AMGN,

MINT, VOO, FFWM, XLV, AMZN, CNNE, AGQ, BRK.B, IHI, IGSB, AGG, NVDA, TOTL, IJR, AAPL, ATOM, DIS, IEMG, EVH, TMO, VCIT, IVW, GOOGL, ARKK, IWB, NZF, JPM, FXI, EWG, TSLA, QCOM, EFA, BSV, OKE, TIP, IWP, IWO, V, PFF, NFLX, WYNN, VIG, MAG, EEM, DIA, NLY, VZ, PCI, BMY, CSCO, CDE, SQ, BABA, FB, GDX, DFS, PTY, BLE, CHI, WMB, TGT, PFE, LJPC, JNJ, HD, GS, AMGN, Reduced Positions: GOLD, BB, CRM, BKI, XLE, MGM, SIEGY, KR, STKL, KHC, HLT, PG, INTC, EXC, KO, MO, TSN, POAHY, EIX, C, GM, JAX, CVX, FLRN, LULU, BOND, NCLH, BNDX, IUSG, T, F, VXX, DTN, DSL, AMT, PYPL, IVZ, IWM, RCL, CCJ, CCL, LQD, QAI, VCSH, GLD, IJH, DHI, ABT, AMD, CZR, GOOG, LIND, NCV, PDT, MYI, TSM, SWKS, BA, ORCL, MRK, XOM, CCI, DTEGY,

GOLD, BB, CRM, BKI, XLE, MGM, SIEGY, KR, STKL, KHC, HLT, PG, INTC, EXC, KO, MO, TSN, POAHY, EIX, C, GM, JAX, CVX, FLRN, LULU, BOND, NCLH, BNDX, IUSG, T, F, VXX, DTN, DSL, AMT, PYPL, IVZ, IWM, RCL, CCJ, CCL, LQD, QAI, VCSH, GLD, IJH, DHI, ABT, AMD, CZR, GOOG, LIND, NCV, PDT, MYI, TSM, SWKS, BA, ORCL, MRK, XOM, CCI, DTEGY, Sold Out: XLP, LVS, VDC, BOE, TWTR, BAYRY, AMLP, HAIN, IP, OSTK, MMM, BTI, BDJ, BGY, MA, LYG, BP, SPXS, RCII, HWM, DHT, BBN, DB, BNCZF, ENLAY, SAN, CKHUY, CODYY, TLSNY, KGFHY, TSCDY, NHF, FUJHY, IGD, JFR, REI,

For the details of HOLLENCREST SECURITIES LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hollencrest+securities+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 343,092 shares, 13.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.42% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 356,334 shares, 11.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.02% United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 382,567 shares, 6.83% of the total portfolio. Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) - 169,465 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.87% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 92,335 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.94%

Hollencrest Securities Llc initiated holding in SSgA Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $74.87 and $89.65, with an estimated average price of $84.5. The stock is now traded at around $87.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 207,306 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hollencrest Securities Llc initiated holding in SSgA Materials Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $61.94 and $72.39, with an estimated average price of $68.65. The stock is now traded at around $73.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 249,484 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hollencrest Securities Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares National Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $115.08 and $117.2, with an estimated average price of $116.2. The stock is now traded at around $117.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 21,657 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hollencrest Securities Llc initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.74 and $50.83, with an estimated average price of $50.79. The stock is now traded at around $50.815000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 34,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hollencrest Securities Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.58 and $56.62, with an estimated average price of $47.04. The stock is now traded at around $56.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 29,073 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hollencrest Securities Llc initiated holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The purchase prices were between $23.1 and $38.42, with an estimated average price of $31.47. The stock is now traded at around $38.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 21,952 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hollencrest Securities Llc added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 328.12%. The purchase prices were between $101.9 and $102.06, with an estimated average price of $101.98. The stock is now traded at around $102.135000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 84,195 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hollencrest Securities Llc added to a holding in First Foundation Inc by 676.00%. The purchase prices were between $13.44 and $20.32, with an estimated average price of $17.14. The stock is now traded at around $21.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 160,710 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hollencrest Securities Llc added to a holding in Cannae Holdings Inc by 24.02%. The purchase prices were between $36.58 and $44.56, with an estimated average price of $40.69. The stock is now traded at around $41.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 137,700 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hollencrest Securities Llc added to a holding in ProShares Ultra Silver by 416.74%. The purchase prices were between $37.88 and $52.07, with an estimated average price of $45.05. The stock is now traded at around $46.618200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 28,085 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hollencrest Securities Llc added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 70.11%. The purchase prices were between $501.36 and $582.48, with an estimated average price of $535.05. The stock is now traded at around $539.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,545 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hollencrest Securities Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.48%. The purchase prices were between $116.68 and $118.19, with an estimated average price of $117.49. The stock is now traded at around $117.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 35,867 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hollencrest Securities Llc sold out a holding in SSgA Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $62.26 and $68.15, with an estimated average price of $66.13.

Hollencrest Securities Llc sold out a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The sale prices were between $44.81 and $60.11, with an estimated average price of $53.53.

Hollencrest Securities Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF. The sale prices were between $159.52 and $175, with an estimated average price of $169.82.

Hollencrest Securities Llc sold out a holding in Blackrock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust. The sale prices were between $9.18 and $10.91, with an estimated average price of $10.24.

Hollencrest Securities Llc sold out a holding in Twitter Inc. The sale prices were between $39.47 and $55.87, with an estimated average price of $47.82.

Hollencrest Securities Llc sold out a holding in 3M Co. The sale prices were between $158.48 and $177.12, with an estimated average price of $170.12.