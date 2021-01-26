>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

FC Advisory LLC Buys Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Eversource Energy, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Sells Dominion Energy Inc

January 26, 2021 | About: BND +0% VNQ +0.61% BKLN -0.05% VEA +0.06% ES -0.39% IJR +0.09% SRE -0.85% IJJ -0.53% D +0.03%

Investment company FC Advisory LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Eversource Energy, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Sempra Energy, sells Dominion Energy Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, FC Advisory LLC. As of 2020Q4, FC Advisory LLC owns 62 stocks with a total value of $200 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of FC Advisory LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fc+advisory+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of FC Advisory LLC
  1. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) - 109,113 shares, 11.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.5%
  2. Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF) - 120,024 shares, 9.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.79%
  3. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 333,691 shares, 9.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.92%
  4. BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 148,362 shares, 8.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.54%
  5. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV) - 125,976 shares, 5.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.49%
New Purchase: Eversource Energy (ES)

FC Advisory LLC initiated holding in Eversource Energy. The purchase prices were between $82.92 and $94.43, with an estimated average price of $89.02. The stock is now traded at around $89.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 5,157 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

FC Advisory LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.64 and $92.42, with an estimated average price of $82.15. The stock is now traded at around $100.986500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,664 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Sempra Energy (SRE)

FC Advisory LLC initiated holding in Sempra Energy. The purchase prices were between $120.5 and $135.96, with an estimated average price of $128.81. The stock is now traded at around $125.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,609 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ)

FC Advisory LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $68.97 and $86.35, with an estimated average price of $78.35. The stock is now traded at around $90.524600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,348 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

FC Advisory LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 34.47%. The purchase prices were between $87 and $88.19, with an estimated average price of $87.58. The stock is now traded at around $87.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 23,017 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)

FC Advisory LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 114.19%. The purchase prices were between $76.08 and $86.67, with an estimated average price of $83.02. The stock is now traded at around $86.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 9,058 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN)

FC Advisory LLC added to a holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 45.78%. The purchase prices were between $21.38 and $22.28, with an estimated average price of $21.85. The stock is now traded at around $22.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 18,277 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

FC Advisory LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 29.44%. The purchase prices were between $39.45 and $47.53, with an estimated average price of $44.1. The stock is now traded at around $48.639100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,534 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Dominion Energy Inc (D)

FC Advisory LLC sold out a holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $73.5 and $86.07, with an estimated average price of $79.38.



Here is the complete portfolio of FC Advisory LLC. Also check out:

1. FC Advisory LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. FC Advisory LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. FC Advisory LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that FC Advisory LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)