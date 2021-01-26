FC Advisory LLC Buys Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Eversource Energy, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Sells Dominion Energy Inc

Investment company FC Advisory LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Eversource Energy, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Sempra Energy, sells Dominion Energy Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, FC Advisory LLC. As of 2020Q4, FC Advisory LLC owns 62 stocks with a total value of $200 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) - 109,113 shares, 11.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.5% Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF) - 120,024 shares, 9.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.79% Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 333,691 shares, 9.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.92% BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 148,362 shares, 8.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.54% Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV) - 125,976 shares, 5.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.49%

FC Advisory LLC initiated holding in Eversource Energy. The purchase prices were between $82.92 and $94.43, with an estimated average price of $89.02. The stock is now traded at around $89.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 5,157 shares as of 2020-12-31.

FC Advisory LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.64 and $92.42, with an estimated average price of $82.15. The stock is now traded at around $100.986500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,664 shares as of 2020-12-31.

FC Advisory LLC initiated holding in Sempra Energy. The purchase prices were between $120.5 and $135.96, with an estimated average price of $128.81. The stock is now traded at around $125.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,609 shares as of 2020-12-31.

FC Advisory LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $68.97 and $86.35, with an estimated average price of $78.35. The stock is now traded at around $90.524600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,348 shares as of 2020-12-31.

FC Advisory LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 34.47%. The purchase prices were between $87 and $88.19, with an estimated average price of $87.58. The stock is now traded at around $87.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 23,017 shares as of 2020-12-31.

FC Advisory LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 114.19%. The purchase prices were between $76.08 and $86.67, with an estimated average price of $83.02. The stock is now traded at around $86.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 9,058 shares as of 2020-12-31.

FC Advisory LLC added to a holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 45.78%. The purchase prices were between $21.38 and $22.28, with an estimated average price of $21.85. The stock is now traded at around $22.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 18,277 shares as of 2020-12-31.

FC Advisory LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 29.44%. The purchase prices were between $39.45 and $47.53, with an estimated average price of $44.1. The stock is now traded at around $48.639100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,534 shares as of 2020-12-31.

FC Advisory LLC sold out a holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $73.5 and $86.07, with an estimated average price of $79.38.