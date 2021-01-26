PL Capital Advisors, LLC Buys KeyCorp, Community West Bancshares, First Bank, Sells CIT Group Inc, First Horizon Corp

Naperville, IL, based Investment company PL Capital Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys KeyCorp, Community West Bancshares, First Bank, sells CIT Group Inc, First Horizon Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, PL Capital Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q4, PL Capital Advisors, LLC owns 39 stocks with a total value of $310 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: FRBA,
- Added Positions: KEY, CWBC,
- Reduced Positions: FHN, C, FNB, EFSC,
- Sold Out: CIT,
These are the top 5 holdings of PL Capital Advisors, LLC
- Banc of California Inc (BANC) - 3,401,719 shares, 16.16% of the total portfolio.
- First Merchants Corp (FRME) - 751,333 shares, 9.08% of the total portfolio.
- Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSC) - 616,046 shares, 6.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.14%
- Horizon Bancorp (IN) (HBNC) - 1,343,712 shares, 6.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.75%
- F N B Corp (FNB) - 1,986,765 shares, 6.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.61%
PL Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in First Bank. The purchase prices were between $6.44 and $9.88, with an estimated average price of $8.62. The stock is now traded at around $9.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 14,180 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: KeyCorp (KEY)
PL Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in KeyCorp by 160.00%. The purchase prices were between $12.22 and $16.75, with an estimated average price of $14.66. The stock is now traded at around $17.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 325,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Community West Bancshares (CWBC)
PL Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Community West Bancshares by 23.12%. The purchase prices were between $8.05 and $9.25, with an estimated average price of $8.54. The stock is now traded at around $8.852200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 283,614 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: CIT Group Inc (CIT)
PL Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in CIT Group Inc. The sale prices were between $19.1 and $38.93, with an estimated average price of $31.89.
