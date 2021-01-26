>
Articles 

PL Capital Advisors, LLC Buys KeyCorp, Community West Bancshares, First Bank, Sells CIT Group Inc, First Horizon Corp

January 26, 2021 | About: KEY -0.8% CWBC -0.57% FRBA -1.02% CIT -0.06%

Naperville, IL, based Investment company PL Capital Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys KeyCorp, Community West Bancshares, First Bank, sells CIT Group Inc, First Horizon Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, PL Capital Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q4, PL Capital Advisors, LLC owns 39 stocks with a total value of $310 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PL Capital Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pl+capital+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of PL Capital Advisors, LLC
  1. Banc of California Inc (BANC) - 3,401,719 shares, 16.16% of the total portfolio.
  2. First Merchants Corp (FRME) - 751,333 shares, 9.08% of the total portfolio.
  3. Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSC) - 616,046 shares, 6.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.14%
  4. Horizon Bancorp (IN) (HBNC) - 1,343,712 shares, 6.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.75%
  5. F N B Corp (FNB) - 1,986,765 shares, 6.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.61%
New Purchase: First Bank (FRBA)

PL Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in First Bank. The purchase prices were between $6.44 and $9.88, with an estimated average price of $8.62. The stock is now traded at around $9.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 14,180 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: KeyCorp (KEY)

PL Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in KeyCorp by 160.00%. The purchase prices were between $12.22 and $16.75, with an estimated average price of $14.66. The stock is now traded at around $17.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 325,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Community West Bancshares (CWBC)

PL Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Community West Bancshares by 23.12%. The purchase prices were between $8.05 and $9.25, with an estimated average price of $8.54. The stock is now traded at around $8.852200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 283,614 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: CIT Group Inc (CIT)

PL Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in CIT Group Inc. The sale prices were between $19.1 and $38.93, with an estimated average price of $31.89.



