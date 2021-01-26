Artemis Investment Management LLP Buys Alphabet Inc, Ally Financial Inc, Terminix Global Holdings Inc, Sells Amazon.com Inc, S&P Global Inc, Terminix Global Holdings Inc

Edinburgh, X0, based Investment company Artemis Investment Management LLP (Current Portfolio) buys Alphabet Inc, Ally Financial Inc, Terminix Global Holdings Inc, Anthem Inc, Qualcomm Inc, sells Amazon.com Inc, S&P Global Inc, Terminix Global Holdings Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Microsoft Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Artemis Investment Management LLP. As of 2020Q4, Artemis Investment Management LLP owns 245 stocks with a total value of $9.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: SVW, SPR, MS, SPB, WDC, BABA, PLUG, BX, HXL, ADS, CTXS, DOW, PLD, SYNH, FFIV, SPG, AGCO, SWK, PAGS, GPS, PENN, KHC, WSC, MOS, SHOP, NXPI, RTX, JEF, EAT, AA, NTAP, RF, VRNT, XEC, MU, CARR, LAZ, KLAC, EVR, CC, GS, TRTN, BXMT, FLS, LEN, SI, UNVR, DDOG, RL, PII, LUV, SWN, DVA, PING, LH, DLTR, HOLX,
- Added Positions: GOOG, ALLY, ANTM, QCOM, C, DIS, ORCL, DFS, AXP, BKNG, PYPL, UBER, NVDA, HES, TDG, JPM, SAIA, ABBV, J, ATUS, MA, ITT, LPLA, TENB, COF, LIN, LEVI, HZNP, UNP, BEN, AMD, CAT, BURL, SYF, AAXN, LYB, DOOO, TRU, DE, AVGO, CFX, TT, PLNT, FIVE, MET, CHDN, CHGG, REXR, MO, PLMR, OC, NVST, CCK, ESTC, BLK, DELL, HPQ, BDX, GOLD, AMED, NWL, CFG, WCC, KBH, VG, EQIX, LOW, NOW, AEIS, GILD, ABT, AB, AMGN, BLDR, GM, IPG, NFLX, PFE, FCX, AVY, EVTC, GLW, CIT, BTAI, UA, UBS, TRNO, KRNT, KSU, A, MOH, IPHI, SAIL, TUFN, GSHD, EXAS, SKT, LAMR, TSM,
- Reduced Positions: AMZN, SPGI, JNJ, MSFT, FBHS, FIS, TMUS, KO, LBRDK, POOL, LW, V, FB, ATVI, CNC, FNV, PPG, UNH, CVS, AAPL, ADM, TMO, AGNC, PGR, FND, ADBE, CE, LULU, BIO, SMAR, VFC, BAH, PINS, TROW, VRNS, VOYA, TDC, BFAM, WING, CM, AUY, CRWD, HUM, ZTS, CSCO, CCC, R, PH, BAC, MCK, NEP, ACN, VALE, FFWM, NEE, NOMD, SCHW, BMY, WAT, KTB, CCJ, EQH, BORR, CPRT, PKI, FMC, FHI, PHM, APAM, SHW, MSCI, CIEN, CSGP, MRK, CVLT, WAL, INFY, GPI, BBY, ILMN, CI, PRI, DHI,
- Sold Out: TMX, KNX, VZ, NLY, CMCSA, MCD, WMT, CRM, CCI, XRAY, INTC, LMT, NTR, DLR, FCN, AKAM, MDLZ, JKHY, HD, LEG, EW, PCH, SBAC, FISV, BRK.B, TDOC, DOCU, NEM, CG, DRI, NOC, MAS, GO, EBAY, CL, NKE, TJX, WTRG, NTNX, ERIC, CDNS, AVYA, LLY, COST, BRX, ASML, AEO, VIAC, SWKS, LRCX, MRVL, HBI, BSX, VICR, ALV, USB, XLNX, EVRG, NRG, IQV, BE,
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 5 Warning Signs with GOOG. Click here to check it out.
- GOOG 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of GOOG
- Peter Lynch Chart of GOOG
For the details of Artemis Investment Management LLP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/artemis+investment+management+llp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Artemis Investment Management LLP
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 82,322 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.84%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 128,508 shares, 2.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 180.50%
- Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 506,951 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.94%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 755,827 shares, 2.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.53%
- Linde PLC (LIN) - 751,388 shares, 2.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.33%
Artemis Investment Management LLP initiated holding in Terminix Global Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.8 and $43, with an estimated average price of $39.78. The stock is now traded at around $40.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 1,928,201 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Morgan Stanley (MS)
Artemis Investment Management LLP initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $47.57 and $68.53, with an estimated average price of $57.79. The stock is now traded at around $71.858100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 725,213 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc (SPR)
Artemis Investment Management LLP initiated holding in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.14 and $40.34, with an estimated average price of $29.06. The stock is now traded at around $37.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 1,260,772 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (SPB)
Artemis Investment Management LLP initiated holding in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.87 and $78.98, with an estimated average price of $65.91. The stock is now traded at around $77.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 519,478 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Western Digital Corp (WDC)
Artemis Investment Management LLP initiated holding in Western Digital Corp. The purchase prices were between $35.96 and $55.39, with an estimated average price of $44.15. The stock is now traded at around $51.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 679,680 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Artemis Investment Management LLP initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $276.59. The stock is now traded at around $263.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 157,238 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Artemis Investment Management LLP added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 180.50%. The purchase prices were between $1453.44 and $1827.99, with an estimated average price of $1692.42. The stock is now traded at around $1911.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 128,508 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Ally Financial Inc (ALLY)
Artemis Investment Management LLP added to a holding in Ally Financial Inc by 777.81%. The purchase prices were between $26.49 and $35.66, with an estimated average price of $30.4. The stock is now traded at around $39.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 3,667,012 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Anthem Inc (ANTM)
Artemis Investment Management LLP added to a holding in Anthem Inc by 490.37%. The purchase prices were between $272.8 and $333.15, with an estimated average price of $307.51. The stock is now traded at around $310.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 323,287 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
Artemis Investment Management LLP added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 183.39%. The purchase prices were between $115.47 and $158.8, with an estimated average price of $139.81. The stock is now traded at around $161.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 719,398 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Artemis Investment Management LLP added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 1089.46%. The purchase prices were between $118.47 and $181.18, with an estimated average price of $144.4. The stock is now traded at around $170.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 403,025 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Citigroup Inc (C)
Artemis Investment Management LLP added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 230.67%. The purchase prices were between $41.13 and $61.66, with an estimated average price of $51.19. The stock is now traded at around $60.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 1,549,691 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Terminix Global Holdings Inc (TMX)
Artemis Investment Management LLP sold out a holding in Terminix Global Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $40.91 and $51.67, with an estimated average price of $48.45.Sold Out: Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX)
Artemis Investment Management LLP sold out a holding in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $37.52 and $42.63, with an estimated average price of $40.78.Sold Out: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
Artemis Investment Management LLP sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $56.31 and $61.74, with an estimated average price of $59.4.Sold Out: Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY)
Artemis Investment Management LLP sold out a holding in Annaly Capital Management Inc. The sale prices were between $6.98 and $8.56, with an estimated average price of $7.76.Sold Out: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)
Artemis Investment Management LLP sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $41.4 and $52.4, with an estimated average price of $48.03.Sold Out: McDonald's Corp (MCD)
Artemis Investment Management LLP sold out a holding in McDonald's Corp. The sale prices were between $207.76 and $229.64, with an estimated average price of $217.36.
Here is the complete portfolio of Artemis Investment Management LLP. Also check out:
1. Artemis Investment Management LLP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Artemis Investment Management LLP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Artemis Investment Management LLP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Artemis Investment Management LLP keeps buying