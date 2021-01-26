>
Artemis Investment Management LLP Buys Alphabet Inc, Ally Financial Inc, Terminix Global Holdings Inc, Sells Amazon.com Inc, S&P Global Inc, Terminix Global Holdings Inc

January 26, 2021 | About: GOOG +1.25% ALLY -0.89% ANTM -1.01% QCOM -1.44% DIS -0.95% C +0.64% SVW +0% MS -0.6% SPR -1.49% SPB -1.06% WDC +2.43% BABA +1.12%

Edinburgh, X0, based Investment company Artemis Investment Management LLP (Current Portfolio) buys Alphabet Inc, Ally Financial Inc, Terminix Global Holdings Inc, Anthem Inc, Qualcomm Inc, sells Amazon.com Inc, S&P Global Inc, Terminix Global Holdings Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Microsoft Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Artemis Investment Management LLP. As of 2020Q4, Artemis Investment Management LLP owns 245 stocks with a total value of $9.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Artemis Investment Management LLP
  1. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 82,322 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.84%
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 128,508 shares, 2.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 180.50%
  3. Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 506,951 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.94%
  4. Facebook Inc (FB) - 755,827 shares, 2.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.53%
  5. Linde PLC (LIN) - 751,388 shares, 2.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.33%
New Purchase: Terminix Global Holdings Inc (SVW)

Artemis Investment Management LLP initiated holding in Terminix Global Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.8 and $43, with an estimated average price of $39.78. The stock is now traded at around $40.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 1,928,201 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Morgan Stanley (MS)

Artemis Investment Management LLP initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $47.57 and $68.53, with an estimated average price of $57.79. The stock is now traded at around $71.858100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 725,213 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc (SPR)

Artemis Investment Management LLP initiated holding in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.14 and $40.34, with an estimated average price of $29.06. The stock is now traded at around $37.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 1,260,772 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (SPB)

Artemis Investment Management LLP initiated holding in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.87 and $78.98, with an estimated average price of $65.91. The stock is now traded at around $77.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 519,478 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Western Digital Corp (WDC)

Artemis Investment Management LLP initiated holding in Western Digital Corp. The purchase prices were between $35.96 and $55.39, with an estimated average price of $44.15. The stock is now traded at around $51.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 679,680 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Artemis Investment Management LLP initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $276.59. The stock is now traded at around $263.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 157,238 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Artemis Investment Management LLP added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 180.50%. The purchase prices were between $1453.44 and $1827.99, with an estimated average price of $1692.42. The stock is now traded at around $1911.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 128,508 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Ally Financial Inc (ALLY)

Artemis Investment Management LLP added to a holding in Ally Financial Inc by 777.81%. The purchase prices were between $26.49 and $35.66, with an estimated average price of $30.4. The stock is now traded at around $39.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 3,667,012 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Anthem Inc (ANTM)

Artemis Investment Management LLP added to a holding in Anthem Inc by 490.37%. The purchase prices were between $272.8 and $333.15, with an estimated average price of $307.51. The stock is now traded at around $310.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 323,287 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Artemis Investment Management LLP added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 183.39%. The purchase prices were between $115.47 and $158.8, with an estimated average price of $139.81. The stock is now traded at around $161.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 719,398 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Artemis Investment Management LLP added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 1089.46%. The purchase prices were between $118.47 and $181.18, with an estimated average price of $144.4. The stock is now traded at around $170.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 403,025 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Citigroup Inc (C)

Artemis Investment Management LLP added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 230.67%. The purchase prices were between $41.13 and $61.66, with an estimated average price of $51.19. The stock is now traded at around $60.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 1,549,691 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Terminix Global Holdings Inc (TMX)

Artemis Investment Management LLP sold out a holding in Terminix Global Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $40.91 and $51.67, with an estimated average price of $48.45.

Sold Out: Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX)

Artemis Investment Management LLP sold out a holding in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $37.52 and $42.63, with an estimated average price of $40.78.

Sold Out: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Artemis Investment Management LLP sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $56.31 and $61.74, with an estimated average price of $59.4.

Sold Out: Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY)

Artemis Investment Management LLP sold out a holding in Annaly Capital Management Inc. The sale prices were between $6.98 and $8.56, with an estimated average price of $7.76.

Sold Out: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

Artemis Investment Management LLP sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $41.4 and $52.4, with an estimated average price of $48.03.

Sold Out: McDonald's Corp (MCD)

Artemis Investment Management LLP sold out a holding in McDonald's Corp. The sale prices were between $207.76 and $229.64, with an estimated average price of $217.36.



