Artemis Investment Management LLP Buys Alphabet Inc, Ally Financial Inc, Terminix Global Holdings Inc, Sells Amazon.com Inc, S&P Global Inc, Terminix Global Holdings Inc

Edinburgh, X0, based Investment company Artemis Investment Management LLP (Current Portfolio) buys Alphabet Inc, Ally Financial Inc, Terminix Global Holdings Inc, Anthem Inc, Qualcomm Inc, sells Amazon.com Inc, S&P Global Inc, Terminix Global Holdings Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Microsoft Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Artemis Investment Management LLP. As of 2020Q4, Artemis Investment Management LLP owns 245 stocks with a total value of $9.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SVW, SPR, MS, SPB, WDC, BABA, PLUG, BX, HXL, ADS, CTXS, DOW, PLD, SYNH, FFIV, SPG, AGCO, SWK, PAGS, GPS, PENN, KHC, WSC, MOS, SHOP, NXPI, RTX, JEF, EAT, AA, NTAP, RF, VRNT, XEC, MU, CARR, LAZ, KLAC, EVR, CC, GS, TRTN, BXMT, FLS, LEN, SI, UNVR, DDOG, RL, PII, LUV, SWN, DVA, PING, LH, DLTR, HOLX,

GOOG, ALLY, ANTM, QCOM, C, DIS, ORCL, DFS, AXP, BKNG, PYPL, UBER, NVDA, HES, TDG, JPM, SAIA, ABBV, J, ATUS, MA, ITT, LPLA, TENB, COF, LIN, LEVI, HZNP, UNP, BEN, AMD, CAT, BURL, SYF, AAXN, LYB, DOOO, TRU, DE, AVGO, CFX, TT, PLNT, FIVE, MET, CHDN, CHGG, REXR, MO, PLMR, OC, NVST, CCK, ESTC, BLK, DELL, HPQ, BDX, GOLD, AMED, NWL, CFG, WCC, KBH, VG, EQIX, LOW, NOW, AEIS, GILD, ABT, AB, AMGN, BLDR, GM, IPG, NFLX, PFE, FCX, AVY, EVTC, GLW, CIT, BTAI, UA, UBS, TRNO, KRNT, KSU, A, MOH, IPHI, SAIL, TUFN, GSHD, EXAS, SKT, LAMR, TSM, Reduced Positions: AMZN, SPGI, JNJ, MSFT, FBHS, FIS, TMUS, KO, LBRDK, POOL, LW, V, FB, ATVI, CNC, FNV, PPG, UNH, CVS, AAPL, ADM, TMO, AGNC, PGR, FND, ADBE, CE, LULU, BIO, SMAR, VFC, BAH, PINS, TROW, VRNS, VOYA, TDC, BFAM, WING, CM, AUY, CRWD, HUM, ZTS, CSCO, CCC, R, PH, BAC, MCK, NEP, ACN, VALE, FFWM, NEE, NOMD, SCHW, BMY, WAT, KTB, CCJ, EQH, BORR, CPRT, PKI, FMC, FHI, PHM, APAM, SHW, MSCI, CIEN, CSGP, MRK, CVLT, WAL, INFY, GPI, BBY, ILMN, CI, PRI, DHI,

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 82,322 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.84% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 128,508 shares, 2.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 180.50% Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 506,951 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.94% Facebook Inc (FB) - 755,827 shares, 2.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.53% Linde PLC (LIN) - 751,388 shares, 2.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.33%

Artemis Investment Management LLP initiated holding in Terminix Global Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.8 and $43, with an estimated average price of $39.78. The stock is now traded at around $40.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 1,928,201 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Artemis Investment Management LLP initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $47.57 and $68.53, with an estimated average price of $57.79. The stock is now traded at around $71.858100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 725,213 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Artemis Investment Management LLP initiated holding in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.14 and $40.34, with an estimated average price of $29.06. The stock is now traded at around $37.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 1,260,772 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Artemis Investment Management LLP initiated holding in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.87 and $78.98, with an estimated average price of $65.91. The stock is now traded at around $77.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 519,478 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Artemis Investment Management LLP initiated holding in Western Digital Corp. The purchase prices were between $35.96 and $55.39, with an estimated average price of $44.15. The stock is now traded at around $51.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 679,680 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Artemis Investment Management LLP initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $276.59. The stock is now traded at around $263.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 157,238 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Artemis Investment Management LLP added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 180.50%. The purchase prices were between $1453.44 and $1827.99, with an estimated average price of $1692.42. The stock is now traded at around $1911.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 128,508 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Artemis Investment Management LLP added to a holding in Ally Financial Inc by 777.81%. The purchase prices were between $26.49 and $35.66, with an estimated average price of $30.4. The stock is now traded at around $39.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 3,667,012 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Artemis Investment Management LLP added to a holding in Anthem Inc by 490.37%. The purchase prices were between $272.8 and $333.15, with an estimated average price of $307.51. The stock is now traded at around $310.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 323,287 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Artemis Investment Management LLP added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 183.39%. The purchase prices were between $115.47 and $158.8, with an estimated average price of $139.81. The stock is now traded at around $161.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 719,398 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Artemis Investment Management LLP added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 1089.46%. The purchase prices were between $118.47 and $181.18, with an estimated average price of $144.4. The stock is now traded at around $170.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 403,025 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Artemis Investment Management LLP added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 230.67%. The purchase prices were between $41.13 and $61.66, with an estimated average price of $51.19. The stock is now traded at around $60.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 1,549,691 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Artemis Investment Management LLP sold out a holding in Terminix Global Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $40.91 and $51.67, with an estimated average price of $48.45.

Artemis Investment Management LLP sold out a holding in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $37.52 and $42.63, with an estimated average price of $40.78.

Artemis Investment Management LLP sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $56.31 and $61.74, with an estimated average price of $59.4.

Artemis Investment Management LLP sold out a holding in Annaly Capital Management Inc. The sale prices were between $6.98 and $8.56, with an estimated average price of $7.76.

Artemis Investment Management LLP sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $41.4 and $52.4, with an estimated average price of $48.03.

Artemis Investment Management LLP sold out a holding in McDonald's Corp. The sale prices were between $207.76 and $229.64, with an estimated average price of $217.36.