Monarch Capital Management Inc Buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Fiserv Inc

Investment company Monarch Capital Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Fiserv Inc, Viatris Inc, Cintas Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Monarch Capital Management Inc. As of 2020Q4, Monarch Capital Management Inc owns 104 stocks with a total value of $318 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: VTIP, VIA, CTAS, NUE, EPI,

VTIP, VIA, CTAS, NUE, EPI, Added Positions: VEA, FISV, GILD, VWO, T, CHKP, CVX, PPL, RCI, EEM, AMZN, SPY,

VEA, FISV, GILD, VWO, T, CHKP, CVX, PPL, RCI, EEM, AMZN, SPY, Reduced Positions: AAPL, PWR, XOM, RTX, MCD, EMR, ABT, ZBH, WMT, GPC, CINF, ABBV, PG, FELE, FLS, SYY, KO, VOD, INTC, USB, GE, ADP, MDT, PFE, STLD, BP, ADM, WFC, ANTM, PLXS, VRA, PM, AES, DIS, MO, CNI, TGT, FFIV, KMB, FB, MAT,

For the details of MONARCH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/monarch+capital+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 61,932 shares, 4.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.87% Merck & Co Inc (MRK) - 139,597 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.58% Lakeland Financial Corp (LKFN) - 201,036 shares, 3.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.28% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 79,926 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.91% McDonald's Corp (MCD) - 47,902 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.39%

Monarch Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The purchase prices were between $50.63 and $51.32, with an estimated average price of $50.9. The stock is now traded at around $51.349900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 25,463 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Monarch Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.99 and $14.7, with an estimated average price of $13.48. The stock is now traded at around $14.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 20,216 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Monarch Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Cintas Corp. The purchase prices were between $314.55 and $368.66, with an estimated average price of $347.45. The stock is now traded at around $326.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 800 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Monarch Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Nucor Corp. The purchase prices were between $46.04 and $57.11, with an estimated average price of $51.81. The stock is now traded at around $53.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,327 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Monarch Capital Management Inc initiated holding in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund. The purchase prices were between $23.52 and $29.21, with an estimated average price of $26.04. The stock is now traded at around $29.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 7,900 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Monarch Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 95.41%. The purchase prices were between $39.45 and $47.53, with an estimated average price of $44.1. The stock is now traded at around $48.639100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 33,931 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Monarch Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 25.14%. The purchase prices were between $93.52 and $117.99, with an estimated average price of $108. The stock is now traded at around $107.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 20,172 shares as of 2020-12-31.