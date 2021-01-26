Northwest Investment Counselors, Llc Buys BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Utilities ETF, Sells Eaton Vance Corp, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, Franklin Resources Inc

Lake Oswego, OR, based Investment company Northwest Investment Counselors, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Utilities ETF, Reynolds Consumer Products Inc, BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF, sells Eaton Vance Corp, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, Franklin Resources Inc, Invesco, Astec Industries Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Northwest Investment Counselors, Llc. As of 2020Q4, Northwest Investment Counselors, Llc owns 136 stocks with a total value of $322 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



CSIM Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 654,349 shares, 7.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.69% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 80,690 shares, 5.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.05% iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (WOOD) - 202,103 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.23% CSIM Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA) - 139,472 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.18% BTC iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ET (GVI) - 100,650 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.63%

Northwest Investment Counselors, Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $100.86 and $116.21, with an estimated average price of $110.3. The stock is now traded at around $116.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,070 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Northwest Investment Counselors, Llc initiated holding in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.24 and $31.85, with an estimated average price of $30.25. The stock is now traded at around $30.535000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 11,092 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Northwest Investment Counselors, Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.94 and $88.81, with an estimated average price of $81.61. The stock is now traded at around $92.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,473 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Northwest Investment Counselors, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1509.20%. The purchase prices were between $116.68 and $118.19, with an estimated average price of $117.49. The stock is now traded at around $117.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 5,246 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Northwest Investment Counselors, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 98.15%. The purchase prices were between $73.9 and $81.56, with an estimated average price of $77.5. The stock is now traded at around $78.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 8,897 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Northwest Investment Counselors, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 1163.89%. The purchase prices were between $78.88 and $92.1, with an estimated average price of $87.07. The stock is now traded at around $94.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,640 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Northwest Investment Counselors, Llc added to a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co by 88.07%. The purchase prices were between $227.47 and $252.09, with an estimated average price of $239.1. The stock is now traded at around $257.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,112 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Northwest Investment Counselors, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 193.08%. The purchase prices were between $166.99 and $194.64, with an estimated average price of $183.18. The stock is now traded at around $201.095000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,609 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Northwest Investment Counselors, Llc added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 30.95%. The purchase prices were between $269.38 and $313.74, with an estimated average price of $294.04. The stock is now traded at around $328.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,179 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Northwest Investment Counselors, Llc sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Corp. The sale prices were between $39.36 and $69.14, with an estimated average price of $63.

Northwest Investment Counselors, Llc sold out a holding in Invesco Ltd. The sale prices were between $11.85 and $18.07, with an estimated average price of $15.51.

Northwest Investment Counselors, Llc sold out a holding in Franklin Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $18.64 and $25.16, with an estimated average price of $22.4.

Northwest Investment Counselors, Llc sold out a holding in Astec Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $48.51 and $63.33, with an estimated average price of $57.13.

Northwest Investment Counselors, Llc sold out a holding in CSX Corp. The sale prices were between $75.93 and $93, with an estimated average price of $86.48.

Northwest Investment Counselors, Llc sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.32 and $86.46, with an estimated average price of $86.39.