SignalPoint Asset Management, LLC Buys First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, FIRST TR L CAP GRW, ARK Innovation ETF, Sells O'Reilly Automotive Inc, Newmont Corp, Clorox Co

Springfield, MO, based Investment company SignalPoint Asset Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, FIRST TR L CAP GRW, ARK Innovation ETF, SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, sells O'Reilly Automotive Inc, Newmont Corp, Clorox Co, First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund, General Motors Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, SignalPoint Asset Management, LLC. As of 2020Q4, SignalPoint Asset Management, LLC owns 174 stocks with a total value of $222 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



DCUE, FTA, FPE, MUNI, CBSH, HON, IP, VTWO, WY, FXZ, Added Positions: FIXD, FTC, ARKK, BRK.B, BABA, SPIB, SPY, VOO, SCHO, LOW, ARKG, FVD, VCSH, FDN, LMBS, JKHY, GLD, FTSM, FB, JPST, SPYG, O, PFE, NFLX, MRK, SHYG, RPG, HD, FBT, FEP, FXR, CAT, NVDA, PLNHF, LMT, SPYV, DIS, BND,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 187,888 shares, 11.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.53% O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) - 42,367 shares, 8.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.92% Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) - 34,828 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.88% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 3,355 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.71% Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) - 63,149 shares, 2.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.68%

SignalPoint Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Active Exchange-. The purchase prices were between $55.86 and $56.82, with an estimated average price of $56.33. The stock is now traded at around $56.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

SignalPoint Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $19.15 and $20.31, with an estimated average price of $19.77. The stock is now traded at around $20.227100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 11,779 shares as of 2020-12-31.

SignalPoint Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.66 and $109.5, with an estimated average price of $102.93. The stock is now traded at around $98.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,465 shares as of 2020-12-31.

SignalPoint Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in FIRST TR L CAP VAL. The purchase prices were between $46.41 and $55.46, with an estimated average price of $51.86. The stock is now traded at around $57.320100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,302 shares as of 2020-12-31.

SignalPoint Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Honeywell International Inc. The purchase prices were between $161.16 and $214.63, with an estimated average price of $193.69. The stock is now traded at around $202.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,075 shares as of 2020-12-31.

SignalPoint Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Commerce Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.19 and $67.4, with an estimated average price of $62.09. The stock is now traded at around $70.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,383 shares as of 2020-12-31.

SignalPoint Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 56.01%. The purchase prices were between $54.65 and $55.37, with an estimated average price of $55.09. The stock is now traded at around $54.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 44,301 shares as of 2020-12-31.

SignalPoint Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in FIRST TR L CAP GRW by 54.70%. The purchase prices were between $82.57 and $98.61, with an estimated average price of $90.38. The stock is now traded at around $99.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 24,190 shares as of 2020-12-31.

SignalPoint Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 77.07%. The purchase prices were between $89.36 and $132.92, with an estimated average price of $107.01. The stock is now traded at around $144.429800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 11,736 shares as of 2020-12-31.

SignalPoint Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET by 67.05%. The purchase prices were between $36.68 and $37.18, with an estimated average price of $36.91. The stock is now traded at around $37.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 21,708 shares as of 2020-12-31.

SignalPoint Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 44.56%. The purchase prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39. The stock is now traded at around $384.007800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,553 shares as of 2020-12-31.

SignalPoint Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 27.10%. The purchase prices were between $299.82 and $343.69, with an estimated average price of $326.57. The stock is now traded at around $352.965000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,814 shares as of 2020-12-31.

SignalPoint Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Newmont Corp. The sale prices were between $56.87 and $68.14, with an estimated average price of $61.53.

SignalPoint Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Clorox Co. The sale prices were between $194.91 and $221.17, with an estimated average price of $206.71.

SignalPoint Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund. The sale prices were between $5.47 and $8.3, with an estimated average price of $6.83.