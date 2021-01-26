Adviser Investments LLC Buys VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF, Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF, Pfizer Inc, iShares MSCI EAFE Small-C

Investment company Adviser Investments LLC (Current Portfolio) buys VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF, Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, FIRST TR EXCHANGE, BTC iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ET, sells BTC iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF, Pfizer Inc, iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF, Altria Group Inc, Amplify Online Retail ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Adviser Investments LLC. As of 2020Q4, Adviser Investments LLC owns 222 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 200,186 shares, 6.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.2% Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) - 1,129,984 shares, 5.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.65% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 426,887 shares, 5.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.62% Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) - 997,072 shares, 4.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.88% Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 612,364 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.98%

Adviser Investments LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.3 and $32.1, with an estimated average price of $30.7. The stock is now traded at around $32.136000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 584,578 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Adviser Investments LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P Bank ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.33 and $41.82, with an estimated average price of $36.94. The stock is now traded at around $44.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 154,081 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Adviser Investments LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF. The purchase prices were between $173.15 and $220.93, with an estimated average price of $198.88. The stock is now traded at around $238.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 26,376 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Adviser Investments LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EMU ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.88 and $44.65, with an estimated average price of $41.39. The stock is now traded at around $44.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 125,212 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Adviser Investments LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.15 and $96.4, with an estimated average price of $81.83. The stock is now traded at around $93.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 58,183 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Adviser Investments LLC initiated holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The purchase prices were between $138.67 and $179.24, with an estimated average price of $164.99. The stock is now traded at around $163.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 13,091 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Adviser Investments LLC added to a holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE by 103.98%. The purchase prices were between $46.84 and $48.84, with an estimated average price of $48.13. The stock is now traded at around $48.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 355,647 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Adviser Investments LLC added to a holding in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 103.27%. The purchase prices were between $18.49 and $19.44, with an estimated average price of $19.05. The stock is now traded at around $19.348800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 900,817 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Adviser Investments LLC added to a holding in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 103.27%. The purchase prices were between $47.86 and $50.09, with an estimated average price of $49.15. The stock is now traded at around $50.135000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 349,035 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Adviser Investments LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ET by 38.33%. The purchase prices were between $82.43 and $87.3, with an estimated average price of $85.02. The stock is now traded at around $87.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 286,780 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Adviser Investments LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 692.76%. The purchase prices were between $71.64 and $92.42, with an estimated average price of $82.15. The stock is now traded at around $100.986500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 68,978 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Adviser Investments LLC added to a holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund by 173.29%. The purchase prices were between $130.38 and $157.31, with an estimated average price of $143.15. The stock is now traded at around $166.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 53,097 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Adviser Investments LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $71.35 and $79.01, with an estimated average price of $75.38.

Adviser Investments LLC sold out a holding in Altria Group Inc. The sale prices were between $36.08 and $43.78, with an estimated average price of $40.2.

Adviser Investments LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund. The sale prices were between $62.03 and $71.54, with an estimated average price of $67.64.

Adviser Investments LLC sold out a holding in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund. The sale prices were between $14.54 and $16.14, with an estimated average price of $15.19.

Adviser Investments LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bo. The sale prices were between $35.54 and $38.08, with an estimated average price of $36.69.

Adviser Investments LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $69.32 and $70.39, with an estimated average price of $69.92.