Frisch Financial Group, Inc. Buys SSgA Financial Select Sector SPDR, AT&T Inc, ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF, Sells CVS Health Corp, TD Ameritrade Holding Corp, Merck Inc

Investment company Frisch Financial Group, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys SSgA Financial Select Sector SPDR, AT&T Inc, ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF, Charles Schwab Corp, NextEra Energy Inc, sells CVS Health Corp, TD Ameritrade Holding Corp, Merck Inc, Unilever NV, Exxon Mobil Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Frisch Financial Group, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Frisch Financial Group, Inc. owns 130 stocks with a total value of $262 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of Frisch Financial Group, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/frisch+financial+group%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 875,261 shares, 16.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.05% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 126,904 shares, 6.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.25% First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) - 275,786 shares, 5.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.67% Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 57,522 shares, 4.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.63% PIMCO Active Bond ETF (BOND) - 96,425 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.99%

Frisch Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in SSgA Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $23.61 and $29.48, with an estimated average price of $26.86. The stock is now traded at around $30.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.02%. The holding were 357,320 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Frisch Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF. The purchase prices were between $10.36 and $15.83, with an estimated average price of $13.29. The stock is now traded at around $19.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 164,196 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Frisch Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The purchase prices were between $36.75 and $53.04, with an estimated average price of $45.56. The stock is now traded at around $56.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 12,714 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Frisch Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.29 and $77.75, with an estimated average price of $74.89. The stock is now traded at around $84.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 7,738 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Frisch Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $152.37 and $199.14, with an estimated average price of $174.93. The stock is now traded at around $213.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,272 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Frisch Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in SSgA Technology Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $110.86 and $130.52, with an estimated average price of $121.98. The stock is now traded at around $133.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 3,259 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Frisch Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 414.83%. The purchase prices were between $26.5 and $31.46, with an estimated average price of $28.56. The stock is now traded at around $29.469900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 197,783 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Frisch Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund by 100.59%. The purchase prices were between $62.03 and $71.54, with an estimated average price of $67.64. The stock is now traded at around $73.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,777 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Frisch Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 35.22%. The purchase prices were between $101.75 and $119.15, with an estimated average price of $112.7. The stock is now traded at around $121.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 6,396 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Frisch Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in GLOBAL X FDS by 43.98%. The purchase prices were between $27.71 and $33.39, with an estimated average price of $30.67. The stock is now traded at around $35.355000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 21,579 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Frisch Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 22.21%. The purchase prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39. The stock is now traded at around $384.007800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,685 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Frisch Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 64.94%. The purchase prices were between $29.5 and $34.42, with an estimated average price of $32.57. The stock is now traded at around $34.899300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 13,570 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Frisch Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in CVS Health Corp. The sale prices were between $55.93 and $74.5, with an estimated average price of $65.24.

Frisch Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $39.97 and $40.82, with an estimated average price of $40.4.

Frisch Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.43.

Frisch Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE. The sale prices were between $46.84 and $48.84, with an estimated average price of $48.13.

Frisch Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $27.71 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $34.68.

Frisch Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Lumentum Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $77.37 and $98.94, with an estimated average price of $86.52.