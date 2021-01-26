Equitec Specialists, Llc Buys PG&E Corp, NextEra Energy Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, Sells Danaher Corp, QTS Realty Trust Inc, Change Healthcare Inc

Chicago, IL, based Investment company Equitec Specialists, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys PG&E Corp, NextEra Energy Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, American Airlines Group Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, sells Danaher Corp, QTS Realty Trust Inc, Change Healthcare Inc, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Carnival Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Equitec Specialists, Llc. As of 2020Q4, Equitec Specialists, Llc owns 117 stocks with a total value of $566 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 304,600 shares, 37.99% of the total portfolio. Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 90,300 shares, 11.26% of the total portfolio. American International Group Inc (AIG) - 944,700 shares, 6.32% of the total portfolio. PG&E Corp (PCGU) - 264,308 shares, 5.74% of the total portfolio. New Position American International Group Inc (AIG) - 479,200 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio.

Equitec Specialists, Llc initiated holding in PG&E Corp. The purchase prices were between $99.62 and $125.51, with an estimated average price of $113.7. The stock is now traded at around $110.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.74%. The holding were 264,308 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Equitec Specialists, Llc initiated holding in American Airlines Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.95 and $17.99, with an estimated average price of $13.88. The stock is now traded at around $15.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 454,557 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Equitec Specialists, Llc initiated holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.45 and $51.61, with an estimated average price of $50.02. The stock is now traded at around $56.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 79,197 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Equitec Specialists, Llc initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3190.71. The stock is now traded at around $3325.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 1,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Equitec Specialists, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $179.05 and $203.91, with an estimated average price of $193.79. The stock is now traded at around $210.457500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 17,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Equitec Specialists, Llc initiated holding in Purple Innovation Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.85 and $34.02, with an estimated average price of $29.28. The stock is now traded at around $38.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 103,976 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Equitec Specialists, Llc added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 165.67%. The purchase prices were between $47.95 and $51.68, with an estimated average price of $49.89. The stock is now traded at around $55.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 253,312 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Equitec Specialists, Llc added to a holding in GFL Environmental Inc by 23.10%. The purchase prices were between $49.64 and $70.46, with an estimated average price of $60.55. The stock is now traded at around $72.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 239,351 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Equitec Specialists, Llc added to a holding in Royal Caribbean Group by 62.80%. The purchase prices were between $53.12 and $84.4, with an estimated average price of $69.95. The stock is now traded at around $67.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 23,560 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Equitec Specialists, Llc sold out a holding in Danaher Corp. The sale prices were between $1465.03 and $1676.83, with an estimated average price of $1550.55.

Equitec Specialists, Llc sold out a holding in QTS Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $131.68 and $151.75, with an estimated average price of $141.89.

Equitec Specialists, Llc sold out a holding in Carnival Corp. The sale prices were between $12.3 and $23.57, with an estimated average price of $17.91.

Equitec Specialists, Llc sold out a holding in Sempra Energy. The sale prices were between $98.94 and $107.62, with an estimated average price of $103.29.

Equitec Specialists, Llc sold out a holding in Southern Co. The sale prices were between $48.15 and $52.88, with an estimated average price of $50.39.

Equitec Specialists, Llc sold out a holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc. The sale prices were between $44.54 and $52.32, with an estimated average price of $47.79.