Clean Yield Group Buys Unilever PLC, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, Stag Industrial Inc, Sells Unilever NV, Vodafone Group PLC, Gilead Sciences Inc

January 26, 2021 | About: UL -0.41% SFM +5.14% CSCO +0.44% NOMD -0.53% CAC +1.43% KL +0.78% VMBS -0.01% STAG +0.39% JW.A -0.92% AYI -1.21% VTEB +0.14% VU +0%

Norwich, VT, based Investment company Clean Yield Group (Current Portfolio) buys Unilever PLC, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, Stag Industrial Inc, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc, John Wiley & Sons Inc, sells Unilever NV, Vodafone Group PLC, Gilead Sciences Inc, Highwoods Properties Inc, Lakeland Financial Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Clean Yield Group. As of 2020Q4, Clean Yield Group owns 404 stocks with a total value of $278 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Clean Yield Group's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/clean+yield+group/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Clean Yield Group
  1. SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 111,100 shares, 14.97% of the total portfolio.
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 83,165 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.06%
  3. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita (HASI) - 157,491 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.88%
  4. Unilever PLC (UL) - 128,996 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28565.78%
  5. TELUS Corp (TU) - 359,220 shares, 2.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.62%
New Purchase: Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS)

Clean Yield Group initiated holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.96 and $54.25, with an estimated average price of $54.09. The stock is now traded at around $54.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.33%. The holding were 119,429 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Stag Industrial Inc (STAG)

Clean Yield Group initiated holding in Stag Industrial Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.51 and $33.42, with an estimated average price of $31.23. The stock is now traded at around $31.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 97,818 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: John Wiley & Sons Inc (JW.A)

Clean Yield Group initiated holding in John Wiley & Sons Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.59 and $46.24, with an estimated average price of $36.4. The stock is now traded at around $46.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 42,360 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Acuity Brands Inc (AYI)

Clean Yield Group initiated holding in Acuity Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.14 and $122.95, with an estimated average price of $107.72. The stock is now traded at around $123.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 4,987 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)

Clean Yield Group initiated holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.06 and $55.19, with an estimated average price of $54.61. The stock is now traded at around $55.305800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 9,598 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

Clean Yield Group initiated holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $220.77 and $253.46, with an estimated average price of $239.84. The stock is now traded at around $261.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,203 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Unilever PLC (UL)

Clean Yield Group added to a holding in Unilever PLC by 28565.78%. The purchase prices were between $56.83 and $63.44, with an estimated average price of $60.27. The stock is now traded at around $60.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.8%. The holding were 128,996 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (SFM)

Clean Yield Group added to a holding in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc by 237.39%. The purchase prices were between $18.59 and $21.91, with an estimated average price of $20.47. The stock is now traded at around $23.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 205,912 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

Clean Yield Group added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 47.30%. The purchase prices were between $35.69 and $45.44, with an estimated average price of $41.21. The stock is now traded at around $45.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 101,479 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Nomad Foods Ltd (NOMD)

Clean Yield Group added to a holding in Nomad Foods Ltd by 36.57%. The purchase prices were between $22.61 and $26.13, with an estimated average price of $24.72. The stock is now traded at around $26.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 134,023 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Camden National Corp (CAC)

Clean Yield Group added to a holding in Camden National Corp by 30.31%. The purchase prices were between $30.99 and $37.85, with an estimated average price of $34.48. The stock is now traded at around $37.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 91,226 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (KL)

Clean Yield Group added to a holding in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd by 198.48%. The purchase prices were between $38.86 and $51.39, with an estimated average price of $44.18. The stock is now traded at around $39.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 9,850 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Unilever NV (UN)

Clean Yield Group sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.43.

Sold Out: Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc (PDM)

Clean Yield Group sold out a holding in Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $11.42 and $16.95, with an estimated average price of $14.79.

Sold Out: Noble Energy Inc (NBL)

Clean Yield Group sold out a holding in Noble Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $8.46 and $8.46, with an estimated average price of $8.46.

Sold Out: BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP)

Clean Yield Group sold out a holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $86.47 and $104.78, with an estimated average price of $95.22.

Sold Out: SVB Financial Group (SIVB)

Clean Yield Group sold out a holding in SVB Financial Group. The sale prices were between $245.65 and $387.83, with an estimated average price of $326.5.

Sold Out: LKQ Corp (LKQ)

Clean Yield Group sold out a holding in LKQ Corp. The sale prices were between $28.51 and $37.25, with an estimated average price of $34.36.



GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)