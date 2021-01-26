>
Canal Insurance CO Buys AT&T Inc, Chevron Corp, Viatris Inc, Sells Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, Microsoft Corp, Lockheed Martin Corp

January 26, 2021 | About: CVX -1.34% T +1.98% VIA +0% BAC +0.05% FCX -6.11% VTRS -0.21%

Greenville, SC, based Investment company Canal Insurance CO (Current Portfolio) buys AT&T Inc, Chevron Corp, Viatris Inc, sells Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, Microsoft Corp, Lockheed Martin Corp, CVS Health Corp, Raytheon Technologies Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Canal Insurance CO. As of 2020Q4, Canal Insurance CO owns 60 stocks with a total value of $238 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Canal Insurance CO's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/canal+insurance+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Canal Insurance CO
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 77,000 shares, 7.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.04%
  2. Duke Energy Corp (DUK) - 150,166 shares, 5.78% of the total portfolio.
  3. Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) - 36,600 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.43%
  4. Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC) - 40,093 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.96%
  5. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 75,000 shares, 4.96% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: AT&T Inc (T)

Canal Insurance CO initiated holding in AT&T Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.5 and $31.46, with an estimated average price of $28.56. The stock is now traded at around $29.469900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 140,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Viatris Inc (VIA)

Canal Insurance CO initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.99 and $14.7, with an estimated average price of $13.48. The stock is now traded at around $14.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 19,132 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)

Canal Insurance CO added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 28.89%. The purchase prices were between $66.88 and $95.62, with an estimated average price of $81.37. The stock is now traded at around $89.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 89,240 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Canal Insurance CO sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $23.47 and $30.31, with an estimated average price of $26.93.

Sold Out: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)

Canal Insurance CO sold out a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The sale prices were between $15.72 and $26.53, with an estimated average price of $20.97.

Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VTRS)

Canal Insurance CO sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $14.3 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $16.37.



