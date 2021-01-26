Zweig-DiMenna Associates LLC Buys Sea, Match Group Inc, Global Payments Inc, Sells DexCom Inc, Newmont Corp, Kirkland Lake Gold

New York, NY, based Investment company Zweig-DiMenna Associates LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Sea, Match Group Inc, Global Payments Inc, L Brands Inc, General Electric Co, sells DexCom Inc, Newmont Corp, Kirkland Lake Gold, Facebook Inc, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Zweig-DiMenna Associates LLC. As of 2020Q4, Zweig-DiMenna Associates LLC owns 128 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



JD.com Inc (JD) - 536,607 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.43% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 13,808 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.58% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 197,011 shares, 2.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.40% Facebook Inc (FB) - 144,379 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.99% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 155,939 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.4%

Zweig-DiMenna Associates LLC initiated holding in Sea Ltd. The purchase prices were between $155.36 and $205.87, with an estimated average price of $178.56. The stock is now traded at around $219.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 141,607 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Zweig-DiMenna Associates LLC initiated holding in Global Payments Inc. The purchase prices were between $156.17 and $215.42, with an estimated average price of $187.05. The stock is now traded at around $184.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 100,598 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Zweig-DiMenna Associates LLC initiated holding in L Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.94 and $41.58, with an estimated average price of $36.04. The stock is now traded at around $43.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 559,383 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Zweig-DiMenna Associates LLC initiated holding in General Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $6.17 and $11.39, with an estimated average price of $9.08. The stock is now traded at around $11.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 1,683,676 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Zweig-DiMenna Associates LLC initiated holding in Parker Hannifin Corp. The purchase prices were between $203.23 and $279.86, with an estimated average price of $249.14. The stock is now traded at around $270.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 59,075 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Zweig-DiMenna Associates LLC initiated holding in Texas Roadhouse Inc. The purchase prices were between $64.22 and $81.91, with an estimated average price of $74.75. The stock is now traded at around $78.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 187,074 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Zweig-DiMenna Associates LLC added to a holding in Match Group Inc by 975.23%. The purchase prices were between $109.77 and $156.12, with an estimated average price of $132.93. The stock is now traded at around $138.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 176,767 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Zweig-DiMenna Associates LLC added to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 108.53%. The purchase prices were between $109.51 and $134.85, with an estimated average price of $123.88. The stock is now traded at around $132.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 172,410 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Zweig-DiMenna Associates LLC added to a holding in Target Corp by 117.39%. The purchase prices were between $152.22 and $179.82, with an estimated average price of $167.24. The stock is now traded at around $187.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Zweig-DiMenna Associates LLC added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 55.22%. The purchase prices were between $80.8 and $109.04, with an estimated average price of $95.25. The stock is now traded at around $126.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 223,465 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Zweig-DiMenna Associates LLC added to a holding in Colfax Corp by 444.06%. The purchase prices were between $27.19 and $38.24, with an estimated average price of $34.1. The stock is now traded at around $40.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 272,029 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Zweig-DiMenna Associates LLC added to a holding in IAA Inc by 103.49%. The purchase prices were between $52.38 and $65.2, with an estimated average price of $60.07. The stock is now traded at around $56.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 198,398 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Zweig-DiMenna Associates LLC sold out a holding in DexCom Inc. The sale prices were between $312 and $418, with an estimated average price of $355.56.

Zweig-DiMenna Associates LLC sold out a holding in Newmont Corp. The sale prices were between $56.87 and $68.14, with an estimated average price of $61.53.

Zweig-DiMenna Associates LLC sold out a holding in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. The sale prices were between $38.86 and $51.39, with an estimated average price of $44.18.

Zweig-DiMenna Associates LLC sold out a holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. The sale prices were between $1188.54 and $1426.3, with an estimated average price of $1313.71.

Zweig-DiMenna Associates LLC sold out a holding in Datadog Inc. The sale prices were between $85.82 and $116.87, with an estimated average price of $99.74.

Zweig-DiMenna Associates LLC sold out a holding in NortonLifeLock Inc. The sale prices were between $18.11 and $22.02, with an estimated average price of $20.17.