National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultur Buys Alphabet Inc, JPMorgan Chase, Visa Inc, Sells BTC iShares Russell 1000 ETF, Pioneer Natural Resources Co, Raytheon Technologies Corp

Investment company National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultur (Current Portfolio) buys Alphabet Inc, JPMorgan Chase, Visa Inc, Coca-Cola Co, Mastercard Inc, sells BTC iShares Russell 1000 ETF, Pioneer Natural Resources Co, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Carrier Global Corp, Otis Worldwide Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultur. As of 2020Q4, National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultur owns 50 stocks with a total value of $10.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Added Positions: GOOGL, JPM, V, KO, MA, SPGI, MDT, WMT, ISRG, TMO, MSFT, AMZN, PFE, PEP, JNJ, KMI,

GOOGL, JPM, V, KO, MA, SPGI, MDT, WMT, ISRG, TMO, MSFT, AMZN, PFE, PEP, JNJ, KMI, Reduced Positions: IWB,

IWB, Sold Out: PXD, RTX, CARR, OTIS,

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 10,043,800 shares, 19.14% of the total portfolio. Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV) - 10,753,317 shares, 18.51% of the total portfolio. BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 4,369,947 shares, 16.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.62% SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 4,125,832 shares, 15.11% of the total portfolio. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 3,300,650 shares, 11.11% of the total portfolio.

National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultur added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 303.71%. The purchase prices were between $1451.02 and $1824.97, with an estimated average price of $1687.54. The stock is now traded at around $1903.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 17,400 shares as of 2020-12-31.

National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultur added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 375.97%. The purchase prices were between $96.54 and $127.07, with an estimated average price of $112.36. The stock is now traded at around $132.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 227,900 shares as of 2020-12-31.

National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultur added to a holding in Visa Inc by 248.03%. The purchase prices were between $180.87 and $218.73, with an estimated average price of $204.82. The stock is now traded at around $202.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 133,300 shares as of 2020-12-31.

National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultur added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 258.32%. The purchase prices were between $288.64 and $356.94, with an estimated average price of $332.69. The stock is now traded at around $327.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 79,100 shares as of 2020-12-31.

National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultur added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 426.47%. The purchase prices were between $47.96 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $51.79. The stock is now traded at around $49.125000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 456,800 shares as of 2020-12-31.

National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultur added to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 800.00%. The purchase prices were between $313.63 and $364.97, with an estimated average price of $336.62. The stock is now traded at around $316.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 63,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultur sold out a holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The sale prices were between $77.34 and $118.79, with an estimated average price of $97.84.

National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultur sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $52.34 and $74.48, with an estimated average price of $66.05.

National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultur sold out a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The sale prices were between $58.99 and $67.55, with an estimated average price of $64.96.

National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultur sold out a holding in Carrier Global Corp. The sale prices were between $31.23 and $40.5, with an estimated average price of $36.35.