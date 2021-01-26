>
Eukles Asset Management Buys BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF, Gannett Co Inc, Sells FIRST TR L CAP VAL, NVIDIA Corp, Rollins Inc

January 26, 2021 | About: IWP -0.9% SPSB -0.02% VIG -0.02% XLK +0.21% GCI +0.12% IJH -0.68% CEM +0.69% EKSO -8.42% 23E2 +0% MDT -0.03%

Investment company Eukles Asset Management (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF, Gannett Co Inc, SSgA Technology Select Sector SPDR, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, sells FIRST TR L CAP VAL, NVIDIA Corp, Rollins Inc, Trex Co Inc, Medtronic PLC during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Eukles Asset Management. As of 2020Q4, Eukles Asset Management owns 168 stocks with a total value of $145 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Eukles Asset Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/eukles+asset+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Eukles Asset Management
  1. BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 24,975 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.94%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 23,287 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.91%
  3. Ball Corp (BLL) - 48,307 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.60%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 31,592 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.14%
  5. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 47,947 shares, 2.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.45%
New Purchase: Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC (CEM)

Eukles Asset Management initiated holding in Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The purchase prices were between $10.98 and $19.05, with an estimated average price of $15.3. The stock is now traded at around $18.966500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 135 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc (EKSO)

Eukles Asset Management initiated holding in Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.05 and $6.98, with an estimated average price of $5.1. The stock is now traded at around $9.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 13 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP)

Eukles Asset Management added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 97.82%. The purchase prices were between $86.47 and $104.78, with an estimated average price of $95.22. The stock is now traded at around $105.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 37,212 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB)

Eukles Asset Management added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.22%. The purchase prices were between $31.31 and $31.42, with an estimated average price of $31.37. The stock is now traded at around $31.389900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 117,087 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)

Eukles Asset Management added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 40.71%. The purchase prices were between $125.74 and $141.17, with an estimated average price of $135.73. The stock is now traded at around $141.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 159 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: SSgA Technology Select Sector SPDR (XLK)

Eukles Asset Management added to a holding in SSgA Technology Select Sector SPDR by 66.89%. The purchase prices were between $110.86 and $130.52, with an estimated average price of $121.98. The stock is now traded at around $133.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 247 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Gannett Co Inc (GCI)

Eukles Asset Management added to a holding in Gannett Co Inc by 1551.15%. The purchase prices were between $1.14 and $3.36, with an estimated average price of $2.1. The stock is now traded at around $4.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,583 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

Eukles Asset Management added to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23.53%. The purchase prices were between $188.36 and $230.69, with an estimated average price of $210.55. The stock is now traded at around $242.980900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 147 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc (23E2)

Eukles Asset Management sold out a holding in Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $3.44 and $6.35, with an estimated average price of $4.25.

Sold Out: Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Eukles Asset Management sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $100.57 and $117.14, with an estimated average price of $110.32.



