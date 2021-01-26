BG Staffing, Inc. Announces Corporate Name Change to BGSF, Inc. to Reflect Broader Workforce Solutions Strategy

BG Staffing, Inc. ([url="]NYSE%3A+BGSF[/url]), a growing national provider of workforce solutions, today announced that it is changing its corporate name to BGSF, Inc. The name change reflects the company's diverse workforce solutions platform and its expertise in driving the innovations needed to provide contingent solutions in IT, Cyber, Finance & Accounting, Creative, Real Estate, and Light Industrial."Our new name, BGSF, allows us to emphasize our wide-ranging business objective to elevate the way contingent talent is managed as a workforce solution," said Beth A. Garvey, President and CEO. "The name will enhance our marketability and allow better access to the right group of executives within our current client partners and prospective customers, to provide people with jobs, and clients with talent.”The new name is effective as of February 8, 2021 and will be implemented across the company's product and services throughout the calendar year 2021.The Company’s common stock will continue to trade under the ticker “BGSF” on the New York Stock Exchange. Upon the effectiveness of the name change, the CUSIP number for the Company’s common stock will be changed to 05601C105.Headquartered in Plano, Texas, BGSF provides workforce solutions to a variety of industries through its various divisions in IT, Cyber, Finance & Accounting, Creative, Real Estate (apartment communities and commercial buildings), and Light Industrial. BGSF has integrated several regional and national brands achieving scalable growth. The Company was ranked by Staffing Industry Analysts as the 70th largest U.S. staffing company and the 50th largest IT staffing firm in the 2020 updates . The Company’s disciplined acquisition philosophy, which builds value through both financial growth and the retention of unique and dedicated talent within BGSF’s family of companies, has resulted in a seasoned management team with strong tenure and the ability to offer exceptional service to our field talent and client partners while building value for investors. For more information on the Company and its services, please visit its website at [url="]www.bgsf.com[/url].The forward-looking statements in this press release are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our future financial performance and the expectations and objectives of our board or management. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements because of various risks and uncertainties including those listed in Item 1A of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and in the Company’s other filings and reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All of the risks and uncertainties are beyond the ability of the Company to control, and in many cases, the Company cannot predict the risks and uncertainties that could cause its actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, the words “allows,” “believes,” “plans,” “expects,” “estimates,” “should,” “would,” “may,” “might,” “forward,” “will,” “intends,” “continue,” “outlook,” “temporarily,” “progressing,” and “anticipates” and similar expressions as they relate to the Company or its management are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company is not obligated to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect the events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

