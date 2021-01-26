>
Business Wire
Wells Fargo & Company Announces Common Stock Dividend

January 26, 2021

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) today announced a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.10 per share, payable March 1, 2021, to stockholders of record on Feb. 5, 2021, as approved today by the Wells Fargo board of directors. Wells Fargo has approximately 4.1 billion shares outstanding.

Lobby of an office building facing the entrance with persons walking into the building. (Photo: Wells Fargo)

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Company is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment, and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. Wells Fargo ranked No. 30 on Fortune’s 2020 rankings of America’s largest corporations. In the communities we serve, the company focuses its social impact on building a sustainable, inclusive future for all by supporting housing affordability, small business growth, financial health, and a low-carbon economy.

