UNFI Announces Proposed Repricing of Senior Secured Term Loan

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) (“UNFI”) today announced that it launched a repricing transaction of its senior secured term loan facility that targets a reduction in the Applicable Margin (as defined in the term loan agreement) of 50 to 75 basis points.The closing of the proposed repricing is expected to occur in February 2021 subject to market and other customary conditions.UNFI is North America's premier food wholesaler delivering the widest variety of products to customer locations throughout North America including natural product superstores, independent retailers, conventional supermarket chains, ecommerce retailers, and food service customers. By providing this deeper ‘full-store’ selection and compelling brands for every aisle, UNFI is uniquely positioned to deliver great food, more choices, and fresh thinking to customers everywhere. Today, UNFI is the largest publicly-traded grocery distributor in America. To learn more about how UNFI is Moving Food Forward, visit [url="]www.unfi.com[/url].

