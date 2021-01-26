>
General Mills to Webcast Presentation at CAGNY Conference on February 16, 2021

January 26, 2021 | About: NYSE:GIS +2.12%


General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) announced today that Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jeff Harmening, Chief Marketing Officer Ivan Pollard, and Chief Financial Officer Kofi Bruce will be featured speakers at the Consumer Analyst Group of New York Conference, to be held virtually on Tuesday, February 16, 2021. A webcast of the pre-recorded presentation is scheduled to begin at 7:00 a.m. CT and a replay of the event will be available at [url="]www.generalmills.com%2Finvestors[/url].



About General Mills


General Mills is a leading global food company whose purpose is to make food the world loves. Its brands include Cheerios, Annie's, Yoplait, Nature Valley, Häagen-Dazs, Betty Crocker, Pillsbury, Old El Paso, Wanchai Ferry, Yoki, BLUE and more. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, General Mills generated fiscal 2020 net sales of U.S. $17.6 billion. In addition, General Mills’ share of non-consolidated joint venture net sales totaled U.S. $1.0 billion.

