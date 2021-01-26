>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Business Wire
Business Wire
Articles 

AGCO Appoints Matthew Tsien to Its Board of Directors

January 26, 2021 | About: NYSE:AGCO -0.95%


AGCO, Your Agriculture Company, (NYSE:NYSE:AGCO), a worldwide manufacturer and distributor of agricultural equipment, announced today the election of Matthew Tsien to its Board of Directors effective January 22, 2021. “We are delighted to have Matthew join our Board,” said Eric Hansotia, Chairman, President and CEO of AGCO Corporation. “His wealth of knowledge and experience with technology and product development will be invaluable as we continue to evolve AGCO’s smart solutions for our farmer customers. He will provide an important perspective and contribution to our board.”



Mr. Tsien, who is 60, is Executive Vice President, Chief Technology Officer at General Motors (GM) and President of General Motors Ventures. Mr. Tsien joined GM in 1976 and has served in various leadership roles. In his current capacity, he leads GM future technology and has management responsibility for GM Research & Development. Previously, Mr. Tsien served as Executive Vice President and President of GM China where he held P&L responsibility for GM’s operations in China and led a team comprised of 50,000 employees in multiple joint ventures. During his tenure in China, GM achieved unprecedented growth and brought in the technologies that would enable the company’s long-term success in China, especially in electrification and connectivity. Mr. Tsien earned a Bachelor of Science degree in electrical engineering from Kettering University, a Master of Science degree in electrical engineering from Stanford University and a Master of Science degree in management of technology from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.



About AGCO:



AGCO (NYSE:NYSE:AGCO) is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural solutions and delivers high-tech solutions for farmers feeding the world through its full line of equipment and related services. AGCO products are sold through five core brands, Challenger®, Fendt®, GSI®, Massey Ferguson® and Valtra®, supported by Fuse® smart farming solutions. Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, USA, AGCO had net sales of approximately $9.0 billion in 2019. For more information, visit [url="]http%3A%2F%2Fwww.AGCOcorp.com[/url]. For company news, information and events, please follow us on Twitter: @AGCOCorp. For financial news on Twitter, please follow the hashtag #AGCOIR.



Please visit our website at [url="]www.agcocorp.com[/url]

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210126006056/en/


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by Business Wire

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)