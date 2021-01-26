AMCI Acquisition Corp. Reminds Stockholders of Special Meeting Date of February 2, 2021

AMCI Acquisition Corp. (“AMCI” or the “Company”) today reminded stockholders that the virtual stockholder meeting to approve the proposed transaction between AMCI and Advent Technologies Inc., a Delaware corporation (“Advent”) and related matters has been set for Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at 10:00 a.m., Eastern Time. Holders of record of AMCI common stock at the close of business on January 8, 2021 will be entitled to vote at the virtual meeting to approve the proposed transaction and may cast their vote electronically by visiting [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cstproxy.com%2Famciacquisition%2F2021[/url] . If a stockholder holds shares through a bank or broker then the stockholder should reach out to his or her bank or broker for assistance in voting such shares. For assistance with voting your shares please contact Advantage Proxy, Inc. toll free at 1-877-870-8565, collect at 1-206-870-8565 or by email to [email protected].
AMCI also announced that on January 19, 2021, the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) declared effective its registration statement on Form S-4, which includes a definitive proxy statement/prospectus/consent solicitation in connection with the stockholder meeting. The definitive proxy statement/prospectus/consent solicitation with respect to the stockholder meeting has been mailed together with a proxy card to AMCI’s stockholders of record as of the record date. If the transaction is approved by the stockholders, AMCI will change its name to “Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc.”
About AMCI Acquisition Corp.
AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: AMCI) is a blank check company incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses that are critical to the growing urbanization, electrification and infrastructure needs of the world. AMCI consummated its initial public offering on the Nasdaq Capital Market in November 2018.
About Advent Technologies Inc.
Advent is an innovation-driven company in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology space. Our vision is to accelerate electrification through advanced materials, components, and next-generation fuel cell technology. Our technology applies to electrification (fuel cells) and energy storage (flow batteries, hydrogen production) markets, which we commercialize through partnerships with Tier1s, OEMs, and System Integrators.
Important Information and Where to Find It
This press release relates to a proposed transaction between AMCI and Advent. AMCI filed with the SEC a registration statement on Form S-4 that includes a proxy statement/prospectus/consent solicitation, which was declared effective by the SEC on January 19, 2021. The proxy statement/consent solicitation statement/prospectus has been be mailed to stockholders of AMCI as of the close of business on January 8, 2021. AMCI also will file other relevant documents from time to time regarding the proposed transaction with the SEC. INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS OF AMCI ARE URGED TO READ THE PROXY STATEMENT/CONSENT SOLICITATION STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS AND OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS THAT WILL BE FILED BY AMCI FROM TIME TO TIME WITH THE SEC CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION. Investors and security holders are able to obtain free copies of the proxy statement/prospectus/ consent solicitation and other documents containing important information about AMCI and Advent through the website maintained by the SEC at [url="]http%3A%2F%2Fwww.sec.gov[/url]. If you have any questions or need assistance voting your AMCI common stock, please contact Advantage Proxy, AMCI’s proxy solicitor, by calling (877) 870-8565 (toll free) or (206) 870-8565 (collect), or banks and brokers can call (206) 870-8565 (collect), or by emailing [email protected]. This notice of the Special Meeting is and the proxy statement/prospectus/consent solicitation relating to the Business Combination will be available at [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cstproxy.com%2Famciacquisition%2F2021[/url].
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements made in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “expect”, “estimate”, “plan”, “outlook”, and “project” and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements reflect the current analysis of existing information and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. As a result, caution must be exercised in relying on forward-looking statements. Due to known and unknown risks, actual results may differ materially from the Company’s or Advent’s expectations or projections. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements: (i) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the Merger Agreement; (ii) the ability of the Company to meet Nasdaq listing standards following the transaction and in connection with the consummation thereof; (iii) the inability to complete the transactions contemplated by the Merger Agreement due to the failure to obtain approval of the stockholders or warrantholders of the Company or the stockholders of Advent or other reasons; (iv) the failure to meet the minimum cash requirements of the Merger Agreement due to Company stockholder redemptions and the failure to obtain replacement financing; (v) the failure to meet projected development and production targets; (vi) costs related to the proposed transaction; (vii) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (viii) the ability of the combined company to meet its financial and strategic goals, due to, among other things, competition, the ability of the combined company to pursue a growth strategy and manage growth profitability; (ix) the possibility that the combined company may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; (x) the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company and Advent and their ability to consummate the transaction; and (xi) other risks and uncertainties described herein, as well as those risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in other reports and other public filings with the SEC by the Company.
Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact the Company’s expectations and projections can be found in the Company’s periodic filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, the definitive proxy statement/prospectus/consent solicitation filed by the Company with the SEC on January 20, 2021 . The Company's SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC's website at [url="]www.sec.gov[/url]. The Company disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
Participants in Solicitation
The Company and Advent and their respective directors, executive officers and other members of their management and employees, under SEC rules, may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies of the Company’s stockholders and warrantholders and Advent’s securityholders in connection with the proposed transaction. Investors and security holders may obtain more detailed information regarding the names, affiliations and interests in the Company of directors and officers of the Company in the Company's proxy statement/prospectus/consent solicitation, which was filed with the SEC on January 20, 2021. Information regarding the persons who may, under SEC rules, be deemed participants in the solicitation of proxies to the Company's securityholders and Advent’s securityholders in connection with the proposed transaction has been set forth in the proxy statement/prospectus/consent solicitation with respect to the proposed transaction, as filed with the SEC on January 20, 2021. Information concerning the interests of the Company's and Advent’s participants in the solicitation, which may, in some cases, be different than those of the Company's and Advent’s securityholders generally, have been set forth in the proxy statement/prospectus./consent solicitation referred to above.
No Offer or Solicitation
This communication shall neither constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which the offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210126006055/en/