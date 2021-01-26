>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Business Wire
Business Wire
Articles 

FCPT to Report Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results

January 26, 2021 | About: NYSE:FCPT -0.04%


Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE: FCPT), a real estate investment trust (REIT) primarily engaged in the ownership of high-quality, net-leased restaurant properties (“FCPT” or the “Company”), announced today that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020, after the market close on Wednesday, February 17, 2021. A conference call and audio webcast with analysts and investors will be held on Thursday, February 18 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, to discuss the results. Details for the call are listed below.



Fourth Quarter Conference call details:



Live conference call: 1-888-346-5243 (domestic) or 1-412-317-5120 (international)



Live webcast: [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fservices.choruscall.com%2Flinks%2Ffcpt210218.html[/url]



Conference call replay available through May 18, 2021:



1-877-344-7529 (domestic) or 1-412-317-0088 (international)



Replay access code: 10151855



The Company is enabling investors to pre-register for the earnings conference call so that they can expedite their entry into the call and avoid the need to wait for a live operator.



In order to pre-register for the call, investors can visit [url="]%3Cb%3Ehttps%3A%2F%2Fdpregister.com%2Fsreg%2F10151855%2Fe189d188d5%3C%2Fb%3E[/url] and enter their contact information. Investors will then be issued a personalized phone number and PIN to dial into the live conference call. Individuals can pre-register any time prior to the start of the conference call on Thursday, February 18.



About FCPT:



FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries. Additional information about FCPT can be found on the website at [url="]www.fcpt.com[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210126005948/en/


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by Business Wire

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)