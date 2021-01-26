>
CTS Corporation Announces Dates for Fourth Quarter and FY2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

January 26, 2021

LISLE, Ill., Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTS Corporation (: CTS) will release earnings for the fourth quarter and FY2020 at approximately 8:00 a.m. (EST) on Tuesday, February 9, 2021.

A conference call to discuss fourth quarter and FY2020 results with management is scheduled for Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. (EST). The dial-in number for the U.S. is 800-309-1256 (720-543-0314, if calling from outside the U.S.). The passcode is 886676.

There will be a replay of the conference call from 1:00 p.m. (EST) on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 through 1:00 p.m. (EST) on Tuesday, February 23, 2021. The telephone number for the replay is 888-203-1112 (719-457-0820, if calling from outside the U.S.). The replay passcode is 8354721.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available and can be accessed directly from the Investors section of the website of CTS Corporation at www.ctscorp.com.

About CTS
CTS (: CTS) is a leading designer and manufacturer of products that Sense, Connect, and Move. The company manufactures sensors, actuators, and electronic components in North America, Europe, and Asia, and provides engineered products to customers in the aerospace/defense, industrial, medical, telecommunications/IT, and transportation markets.

For more information, visit www.ctscorp.com.

Contact
Ashish Agrawal
Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

CTS Corporation
4925 Indiana Avenue
Lisle, IL 60532
USA

Telephone: +1 (630) 577-8800
E-mail: [email protected]

