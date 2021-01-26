>
Sona Nanotech, Inc. Investors: Last Days to Participate Actively in the Class Action Lawsuit; Portnoy Law Firm

January 26, 2021 | About: SNANF +2.05%

Investors with losses are encouraged to contact the firm before February 16, 2021; click here to submit trade information

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Sona Nanotech, Inc. ( SNANF) investors that acquired shares between July 2, 2020 and November 25, 2020. Investors have until February 16, 2021 to seek an active role in this litigation.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, to determine eligibility to participate in this action, by phone 310-692-8883 or email, or click here to join the case.

The investigation focuses on whether Sona issued misleading and/or false statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. On October 29, 2020 it was announced by Sona that its request for an emergency use authorization to market its rapid COVID-19 antigen test in the United States was denied by the FDA. On the same day, Sona’s shares fell 48%. On November 25, 2020, the withdrawal of “an Interim Order authorization from Health Canada for the marketing of its rapid, COVID-19 antigen test in order to obtain more clinical data to augment its submission” was announced by Sona. Shares of Sona fell by more than 67% on the same day based on this news.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than February 16, 2021.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims arising from corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

