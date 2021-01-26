Aristocrat Gamingâ„¢ and Boomtown Casino Hotel Celebrate Arrival of Northern Nevada's Only Buffalo Zoneâ„¢

RENO, Nev., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aristocrat Gaming™ and Boomtown Casino Hotel are welcoming players across northern Nevada who are joining the stampede to Boomtown where they will find northern Nevada's first and only Buffalo Zone™.

The new Buffalo Zone is a dedicated area of the casino next to the Sports Book and Six Shooter Bar. The dedicated space is filled exclusively with player-favorite Buffalo™ themed games from Aristocrat Gaming, including Buffalo™, Buffalo Chief™, Buffalo Diamond™, Buffalo Gold™, Buffalo Legends™, and Buffalo Gold Revolution™.

Aristocrat and Boomtown Reno are celebrating the new Buffalo Zone by awarding Buffalo T-shirts with every qualified jackpot on any Buffalo game, along with randomly awarded Buffalo swag in the Buffalo Zone, for a limited time and while supplies last.

"We are excited to host the first and only Buffalo Zone in northern Nevada. At Boomtown Reno, we pride ourselves on creating new and fun experiences for our players, and the Buffalo Zone is one players won't find anywhere else in northern Nevada," said Joe Brady, director of business development for Boomtown.

"Aristocrat's Buffalo is the strongest brand in gaming. Every casino player has their favorite Buffalo game, and now with Boomtown's new Buffalo Zone, every player can enjoy the wide range of games in the Buffalo franchise, all in one fun and convenient place," said Aristocrat's Senior Vice President of Commercial Strategy and Data Analytics, Jon Hanlin.

ABOUT BOOMTOWN RENO

With over 541 slot machines you will find all the newest games and your old favorites. Find all your favorite tables games at Boomtown including blackjack, craps, roulette, poker, pai gow poker, three card poker, video poker and more. Boomtown has four great restaurants that include the Award-winning Steakhouse, Mel's Diner, Market Fresh Deli and Peet's Coffee. The non-stop gaming, nightly live entertainment, delicious dining options and clean, comfortable rooms are everything visitors need for a fun and relaxing stay. Book your room at the Best Western Plus® Boomtown Casino Hotel in Reno, Nevada! Rest, relax, play, and enjoy all the best casino action just steps away.

ABOUT ARISTOCRAT TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Aristocrat Technologies Inc. is a subsidiary of Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX: ALL), a global games leader with more than 6,000 employees. The company is licensed in over 300 gaming jurisdictions, operates in more than 90 countries, and offers a unique blend of products and services. The company is the leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of Class III games as well as Class II Innovations for Native American casinos and emerging markets. The company's mission is to bring joy to life through the power of play. Its values are rooted in creativity and technology, and the company has a rich history of innovation that has shaped the gaming industry over many decades. For further information, visit the company's website at www.aristocratgaming.com.

