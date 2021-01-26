>
Erie Indemnity to host fourth quarter and year-end 2020 pre-recorded conference call and webcast

January 26, 2021 | About: NAS:ERIE -0.72%

PR Newswire

ERIE, Pa., Jan. 26, 2021

ERIE, Pa., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ: ERIE) will host a pre-recorded audio webcast with the financial community providing financial results for the fourth quarter and year-end on Friday, February 26th, at 10 a.m. Eastern Time. Erie Indemnity will issue a press release reporting its results after the close of the market on Thursday, February 25th.

Erie Insurance. (PRNewsFoto/Erie Insurance) (PRNewsfoto/Erie Insurance)

The pre-recorded audio will also be available on the company's Investor Relations website at www.erieinsurance.com/about/investors.aspx.

To automatically receive Erie Indemnity financial news by email, please visit www.erieinsurance.com and subscribe to email alerts.

About Erie Insurance

According to A.M. Best Company, Erie Insurance Group, based in Erie, Pennsylvania, is the 11th largest homeowners insurer and 12th largest automobile insurer in the United States based on direct premiums written and the 16th largest property/casualty insurer in the United States based on total lines net premium written. The Group, rated A+ (Superior) by A.M. Best Company, has nearly 6 million policies in force and operates in 12 states and the District of Columbia. Erie Insurance Group is a FORTUNE 500 company.

News releases and more information about Erie Insurance Group are available at www.erieinsurance.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/erie-indemnity-to-host-fourth-quarter-and-year-end-2020-pre-recorded-conference-call-and-webcast-301215385.html

SOURCE Erie Indemnity Company


