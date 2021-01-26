>
Amgen To Webcast Investor Meeting At 2020 World Conference on Lung Cancer

January 26, 2021 | About: NAS:AMGN +0.58%

PR Newswire

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif., Jan. 26, 2021

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) will host a webcast call for the investment community in conjunction with the 2020 World Conference on Lung Cancer (WCLC) on Friday, Jan. 29, at 8:00 p.m. ET. David M. Reese, M.D., executive vice president of Research and Development at Amgen, along with members of Amgen's clinical development team and clinical trial investigators, will discuss the registrational Phase 2 non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) data being presented on the Company's investigational KRASG12C inhibitor sotorasib.

Live audio of the conference call will be broadcast over the internet simultaneously and will be available to members of the news media, investors and the general public.

The webcast, as with other selected presentations regarding developments in Amgen's business given at certain investor and medical conferences, can be accessed on Amgen's website, www.amgen.com, under Investors. Information regarding presentation times, webcast availability and webcast links are noted on Amgen's Investor Relations Events Calendar. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for at least 90 days after the event.

About Amgen
Amgen is committed to unlocking the potential of biology for patients suffering from serious illnesses by discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering innovative human therapeutics. This approach begins by using tools like advanced human genetics to unravel the complexities of disease and understand the fundamentals of human biology.

Amgen focuses on areas of high unmet medical need and leverages its expertise to strive for solutions that improve health outcomes and dramatically improve people's lives. A biotechnology pioneer since 1980, Amgen has grown to be one of the world's leading independent biotechnology companies, has reached millions of patients around the world and is developing a pipeline of medicines with breakaway potential.

For more information, visit www.amgen.com and follow us on www.twitter.com/amgen.

CONTACT: Amgen, Thousand Oaks
Jessica Akopyan, 805-447-0974 (media)
Trish Rowland, 805-447-5631(media)
Arvind Sood, 805-447-1060 (investors)

Amgen Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Amgen) (PRNewsFoto/)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amgen-to-webcast-investor-meeting-at-2020-world-conference-on-lung-cancer-301215566.html

SOURCE Amgen


