First Eagle Comments on Taiwan Semiconductor

As a foundry, Taiwan Semiconductor ( TPE:2330 ) (TSMC) manufactures chips designed by other companies rather than under its own brand. Shares of TSMC have been fueled by rising structural demand for its products as 5G technology and cloud computing continue to proliferate. Ongoing delays in Intel's fabrication upgrades have been another tailwind for TSMC, as we believe it is well positioned both to potentially win outsourcing contracts for Intel's next-gen chips and to take market share from the American company. TSMC already produces certain chips for Intel, as well as fabless companies like Advanced Micro Devices and Apple.