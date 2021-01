First Eagle Comments on Exxon Mobil

While demand for oil, as a consumable, tends to be relatively stable during times of recession, the Covid-19 lockdowns had a massive impact on the aviation industry and on auto miles driven, causing demand to decline far more than it did during the global financial crisis. Positive news on vaccines and signs of economic recovery have helped oil demand rebound and prices stabilize, boosting shares of well-entrenched energy companies like Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM ) in an environment of underinvestment and generationally low rig utilization. Exxon Mobil also has seen some encouraging signs of improvement in certain of its chem-ical businesses and progress in its offshore drilling projects in Guyanese waters.