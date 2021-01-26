Natural Order Acquisition Corp. Announces the Separate Trading of its Common Stock and Warrants Commencing January 29, 2021

New York, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: NOACU, the “Company” or “Natural Order”) announced that, commencing January 29, 2021, holders of the units sold in the Company’s initial public offering of 23,000,000 units (consisting of 23,000,000 shares of common stock and 23,000,000 warrants to purchase 11,500,000 shares of common stock) completed on November 13, 2020 may elect to separately trade the shares of common stock and warrants included in the units. Those units not separated will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “NOACU,” and the common stock and warrants that are separated will trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbols “NOAC” and “NOACW,” respectively.

