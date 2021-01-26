CELSION CORPORATION ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF $35 MILLION REGISTERED DIRECT OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK PRICED AT-THE-MARKET UNDER NASDAQ RULES

Lawrenceville, NJ, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ: CLSN), an oncology drug development company, today announced the closing of its previously announced registered direct offering of 25,925,925 shares of common stock at a purchase price of $1.35 per share, priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules, resulting in net proceeds of $32.6 million, after deducting placement agents' fees but before expenses payable by the Company.



A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners acted as the lead placement agent for the offering.

Brookline Capital Markets, a division of Arcadia Securities, LLC, acted as co-placement agent for the offering.

Celsion intends to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes, including research and development activities, capital expenditures and working capital.



This offering was made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-227236), previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on September 7, 2018 and declared effective on October 12, 2018, and an additional registration statement pursuant to Rule 462(b) (File No. 333-252320) under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. The offering of the shares of common stock were made by means of a prospectus, including a prospectus supplement, forming a part of the effective registration statement. A prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to and describing the terms of the offering are filed with the SEC and are available on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov or by contacting A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners, 590 Madison Avenue, 28th Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by telephone at (212) 624-2060, or by email at [email protected] .

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About Celsion Corporation

Celsion is a fully integrated, development stage oncology company focused on advancing a portfolio of innovative cancer treatments, including immunotherapies, DNA-based therapies and directed chemotherapies through clinical trials and eventual commercialization. The Company’s product pipeline includes GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer and ThermoDox®, a proprietary heat-activated liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin, currently in clinical evaluation for the treatment of primary liver cancer and in investigator-sponsored development for other cancer indications. Celsion has two feasibility stage platform technologies for the development of novel nucleic acid-based immunotherapies and other anti-cancer DNA or RNA therapies. Both are novel synthetic, non-viral vectors with demonstrated capability in nucleic acid cellular transfection. For more information on Celsion, visit: http://www.celsion.com. (CLSN-FIN).

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements in this news release are made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Readers are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, statements relating to the offering and the use of proceeds therefrom, unforeseen changes in the course of research and development activities and in clinical trials; the uncertainties of and difficulties in analyzing interim clinical data, particularly in small subgroups that are not statistically significant; FDA and regulatory uncertainties and risks; the significant expense, time and risk of failure of conducting clinical trials; the need for Celsion to evaluate its future development plans; possible acquisitions or licenses of other technologies, assets or businesses; possible actions by customers, suppliers, competitors or regulatory authorities; and other risks detailed from time to time in the Celsion's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Celsion assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events, new information or otherwise.

Celsion Investor Contact

Jeffrey W. Church

Executive Vice President and CFO

609-482-2455

[email protected]

or

LHA Investor Relations

Kim Sutton Golodetz

212-838-3777

[email protected]

