Msc Industrial Direct Co Inc (MSM) EVP, Chief Supply Chain Douglas E Jones Sold $889,179 of Shares

EVP, Chief Supply Chain of Msc Industrial Direct Co Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Douglas E Jones (insider trades) sold 10,713 shares of MSM on 01/25/2021 at an average price of $83 a share. The total sale was $889,179.

MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc distributes maintenance, repair and operating supplies to an industrial-oriented customer base. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a market cap of $4.47 billion; its shares were traded at around $80.130000 with a P/E ratio of 19.88 and P/S ratio of 1.42. The dividend yield of MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc stocks is 3.73%. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 4.70% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc the business predictability rank of 2.5-star. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

SVP, Sales & Customer Success Edward F Martin Jr sold 871 shares of MSM stock on 01/21/2021 at the average price of $81.64. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.85% since.

